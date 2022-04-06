In his debut in the Copa Libertadores 2022, Boca Juniors it fell 2-0 against Deportivo Cali in Colombia, exhibiting a poor soccer level and with controversial decisions by coach Sebastián Battaglia, who continues to be highly criticized in the “Xeneize” world.
They ran 35 minutes of the second half when the DT decided to send to the field to Nicolás Orsini and not Luis Vázquezwho had just converted a goal against Arsenal and was shaping up to be the second “9”, behind Darío Benedetto: the man born in Recreo did not enter for a minute, causing the fans to explode with anger.
However, according to Martín Arévalo of ESPN F10, the reason was not football:“They tell me that Vázquez did not feel well all day,” The journalist highlighted, beyond the fact that he later assured that the initial idea was to be able to give minutes to Orsini, the other center forward that Boca has as a replacement.
“If he was not in a position to enter the field of play, why did he take a place on the substitutes’ bench?” many Boca fans will ask themselves, and only coach Battaglia will have the answer.
The truth is that Boca will have to turn the page quickly and focus on the match for the 2022 Professional League Cup against Vélez Sarsfield, where Vázquez will surely be in the game from the start. Will it get wet again?
