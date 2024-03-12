From the Editor – with information from Reutersi From the Editor – with information from Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-informacoes-da-reuters/ 03/12/2024 – 6:55

A LVHM, a luxury holding company that owns 75 brands such as Louis Vuitton and Dior, recently launched a new entertainment division called “22 Montaigne Entertainment”, in partnership with Superconnector Studios. The name refers to the group's headquarters in Paris, on Avenue Montaigne.

The objective is to boost the marketing of the group's brands, following a trend in the fashion industry that seeks to take advantage of associations with celebrities and the world of entertainment.

The goal is to collaborate with entertainment creators, producers and distributors to co-develop, co-produce and co-finance entertainment focused on premium audio, film and TV formats.

Division will be led by heir to the world's richest

The company's arm will be overseen by a committee of executives led by LVMH heir Antoine Arnault and Anish Melwani, chief executive of the company's North American operations. Antoine is the eldest son of the group's founder, Bernard Arnault, currently the richest man in the world, with a fortune estimated by Forbes at US$201 billion.

Melwani, in an interview with “Deadline Hollywood”, stated that the studio will serve as a bridge between the entertainment industry and the company's brands.

“At LVMH, we see each brand as a house of stories, a distinct creator of culture.” He adds: “Our goal is to further leverage premium entertainment as a means of sharing the richness of these stories with our customers.”

A profitable experiment for the brand was the collaboration with the series “Emily in Paris”, produced by Netflix, in which several characters wore clothes from LVMH houses. Last year, LVMH also signed deals with figures such as Beyoncé, Lionel Messi, Zendaya and Pharrell Williams.

Movement rivals competitors

The movement towards bringing together big fashion brands and big fashion brands in Hollywood is not new. Examples include Audrey Hepburn and the film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”, and the film “Casa Gucci”, which featured a cast with Lady Gaga to tell the story about the rise and fall of the founding family of the Italian brand.

LVMH's move may indicate a rivalry with Kering, owner of Gucci. Last year, French luxury goods billionaire François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Gucci, acquired a majority stake in CAA (Creative Artists Agency), a Los Angeles-based agency that represents thousands of actors, directors and artists. music, including Beyoncé and Pinault's wife, Salma Hayek.