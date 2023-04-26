Why Light of your eyes 2 is not on the air tonight: the reason, when it returns

Why isn’t Light of your eyes 2 tonight – Wednesday 26 April 2023 – broadcast on Canale 5? Many fans of the fiction with Anna Valle were shocked not to see the TV series on the air. The reason is not alarming: the episode was simply brought forward to yesterday, Tuesday 25 April, to make room for the Inter-Juventus Coppa Italia match tonight, kick-off at 21.

But how many episodes are scheduled for Light of your eyes 2 on Canale 5? In all, six episodes will be aired: the first on Wednesday 12 April 2023; the sixth and last Wednesday 17 May 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Wednesday 12 April 2023 TRANSMITTED

Second episode: Wednesday 19 April 2023 TRANSMITTED

Third episode: Tuesday 25 April 2023 TRANSMITTED

Fourth episode: Wednesday 3 May 2023

Fifth episode: Wednesday 10 May 2023

Sixth episode: Wednesday 17 May 2023

We have seen why Light of your eyes 2 is not broadcast, but where to see or review the various episodes on TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Tuesday or Wednesday evenings at 21.45 on Canale 5. But what will happen? Despite the pain of not being able to find her daughter, Emma Conti knows that life must go on and she feels she has a moral responsibility towards her pupils, who consider her as a second mother. But a series of shocking revelations and some mysterious disappearances force Emma to review her plans, and to divide herself between the role of teacher and that of investigator. A thriller investigation that constitutes the red thread of this season, a thread that intersects with the battle not to lose Enrico’s love. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.