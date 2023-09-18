Why Life Live isn’t on air today: the reason

Why isn’t La Vita live today, Monday 18 September 2023, broadcast on Rai 1? The afternoon program hosted by Alberto Matano is not broadcast today to make room for “Tutti a scuola”, the usual event to celebrate and inaugurate the school year, with the intervention of the Head of State Sergio Mattarella and the presence of a audience of students. This year the event is being staged live from the “Saffi-Alberti” Technical Institute in Forlì. In addition to guests from the world of music, entertainment and culture, an orchestra composed of dance high school students directed by Maestro Leonardo De Amicis will perform. Hosted by Flavio Insinna with the participation of Malika Ayane.

When he returns

But when will Life Live be back on air? The program hosted by Alberto Matano will be back on air tomorrow, Tuesday 19 September 2023, at 5.05 pm.

Streaming and TV

We have seen why La Vita in diretta is not broadcast today, but where is it possible to watch the various episodes of the program live on TV and live streaming? The program is broadcast every day on Rai 1. To see it, therefore, just tune in to the first channel of your digital terrestrial. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to button 101 on your remote control. But the program is also available in streaming. As? On the platform RaiPlay, present for both computers and iOS and Android devices. RaiPlay is completely free: to use it, simply log in via email or social network.