Your driving instructor told you to always keep your hands at a quarter to three or ten to two. That is usually no different in racing, certainly not with F1 cars. The handlebars and steering are made in such a way that the drivers never have to take over. Yet you see Lewis Hamilton at the start of F1 races with his hand on the wheel.

In the video at the bottom of the page you can see exactly why. The paddle shifters are connected to each other and that poses a risk. By pulling the right flipper towards you, you shift up. But if you accidentally push the flipper away, you shift down. To ensure that the car can only upshift during the start, Hamilton puts his fingers between the steering wheel and the left flipper to block it.

For the observant viewer: the photo above is indeed not from the start. In fact, the steering wheel has turned and it is not this year’s car. If you want to see what Hamilton’s procedure looks like during the start, check out the YouTube video at the very bottom. We chose to show the reboot in Baku. Just because.