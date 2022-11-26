Why L’Eredità today – Saturday 26 November – is not broadcast on Rai 1: the reason

Why isn’t L’Eredità today – Saturday 26 November 2022 – broadcast on Rai 1? This afternoon on Rai 1, the quiz hosted by Flavio Insinna leaves room for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. In particular, the Poland-Saudi Arabia matches (2 pm) and France-Denmark (5 pm). The post match will then be broadcast and at 7.20 pm Tg1. At 20 the last match of the day Argentina-Mexico.

The change of program on Rai 1 is nothing new in these weeks of November-December. Rai has in fact decided to give ample space to the World Cup by distorting the TV programming, in particular of Rai 1 and Rai 2. There will therefore be changes in programming up to the final scheduled for 18 December in Qatar.

Streaming and TV

We have seen why L’Eredità today – Saturday 26 November 2022 – is not on air, but where to see it on live TV and live streaming? The quiz, as mentioned, is broadcast free-to-air every day on Rai 1 at 18.45. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets, smartphones and smart TVs via an internet connection.