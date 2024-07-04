A couple of weeks ago a new edition of Summer Game Festin which announcements arrived that left attendees and those who saw the broadcast with a semi-bitter feeling, but at least certain titles emerged that will give people something to talk about, the clear example is LEGO Horizon Adventures. Drawing attention mainly that this is not going to be released only for the platforms of PlayStationbut also in Nintendo Switchalthough the absence was noted in Xbox.

Through a new interview, he was asked James Windelerthe game’s narrative director, on this strange decision not to include Xbox on the platforms for the game to come out, more so because of the fact that it is precisely in Sony A few months ago, four video games from the company itself arrived MicrosoftAnd the answer was somewhat confusing, since it seemed like they were trying to avoid the topic at all costs and instead went on to mention how they went through a process to make the product look good.

Here is what was mentioned:

Right now, we’re very focused on pushing this hardware to the limits and making this game look as amazing as possible on this hardware. And you know, we don’t really have anything to announce on Xbox right now.

The description of the game:

In a distant future where mechanized beasts roam a landscape reclaimed by nature and inhabited by primitive human tribes, an ancient evil seeks to destroy the world. Join hunter Aloy as she leads a unique band of heroes on a quest to protect the grasslands, forests, and mountains of Earth from a man named Helis, the leader of a sun-worshipping cult comprised of followers of an Ancient Evil shrouded in mystery. Adventure solo or with friends through convenient single-room co-op or online play, customize your home in unique LEGO style, and uncover secrets from Aloy’s past.

The title reaches PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC at the parties of 2024.

Author’s note: It’s a bit odd that they’ve given that kind of response, but perhaps there’s a version planned for Xbox in the coming months after its December release.