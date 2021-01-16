It is probably the strongest moment of his speech when Armin Laschet steps back to the lectern. Before that, he talked a lot about solidarity and trust. He talked about his father, who worked underground as a miner for many years. You had to trust yourself there, no matter where you came from. If everyone had arrived safely again for days, then the miners would have hung their identification tags on the nail above. His father still wears this on his bunch of keys, as a reminder of the trust he learned underground.

And now, when Laschet steps up next to the desk, he holds this little golden badge in the camera. The number 813 is on it. His father gave it to him as a good luck charm. He said: “Tell people they can trust you.”

It is a moment of staging. But maybe in the end he won over undecided party friends. 1001 delegates voted this Saturday and elected the NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet as the new chairman of the CDU. He got 521 votes in the runoff election against ex-Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz. 466 delegates had voted for Merz.

Armin Laschet is not only following Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer at the head of the CDU. He also has a good chance of becoming the Union’s candidate for chancellor, possibly the next chancellor. And that, although in the course of the past year many Laschet had already written off.

The 59-year-old had long had ambitions. In 2018, he had already considered running for party leadership. At that time he didn’t take the step – out of fear of being crushed between Düsseldorf and Berlin. In 2020, after the failure of Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, it quickly became clear that he would throw his hat into the ring.

To start with: a coup

Laschet kicked off his campaign in February at the federal press conference – and landed a small coup. Because actually ex-Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz wants to present his candidacy to the journalists this morning. But Laschet steals the show twice: Not only that Laschet pushed his appointment before Merz’s at short notice. He also brings Health Minister Jens Spahn with him.

The two want to compete in the team: Laschet as CDU boss and Spahn as his deputy. Their message: “The CDU is bigger than any of us.” Merz later commented sourly: “In real life one would speak of a cartel formation to weaken competition.” He knows: It is a smart move by Laschet to join forces Presenting Spahn as a team player.

Many people want determination

But Laschet will not really benefit from the partnership with Spahn in the months that follow. The health minister promotes his party friend Laschet rather half-heartedly, if at all. While Spahn is becoming increasingly popular in the pandemic, criticism of Laschet is mounting.

A low point was reached in April. Armin Laschet is sitting on Anne Will’s talk show. It’s about easing the corona measures. “Are you afraid, Mr. Laschet, that there will be no second wave of infections?” The journalist asks the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia. “We all act under conditions of uncertainty,” he says. “Nobody knows whether that’s true, whether that’s true” – Laschet gesticulates – “or whether my statements are true.”

The first wave of infections has been described dramatically. But the climax has not come. The conditions are constantly changing: sometimes the hospital beds are looked at, sometimes the doubling time, sometimes the R-value. Laschet runs his arms through the air. And then he accuses virologists of changing their minds every few days.

At this point in time, Laschet is considered the most likely candidate for chancellor of the Union. But the response to the broadcast is devastating: It is said that he was unsuccessful. The Kölner Stadtanzeiger writes “unworthy” of a candidate for chancellor. Laschet’s appearance at Anne Will is burned into the memory of many.

It’s not at all that Laschet’s crisis management was really bad in comparison. But the label of the loosener was stuck to it – even when it was actually no longer true. He often looks undecided. Many people in a crisis want someone who tells them where to go. At least that’s how psychologists explain the popularity of Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder.

“It’s less about what he decides, but about doing it and communicating clearly,” said a Berlin psychotherapist recently in the Tagesspiegel. “Any clarity brings relief for people.” When Laschet publicly expresses his doubts and uncertainty, that may be honest – but it actually has the opposite effect.

“It’s too nice.”

It is an image that many party friends have had of Laschet for a long time: that of a procrastinator. Laschet is considered nice, he looks cozy when performing, smiles mildly. His tandem partner Spahn also apparently lacks the bite. “Election campaigns are also called election campaigns because people want to see you fight,” he said. Behind the scenes there is even discussion about the option of a role swap between Spahn and Laschet.

The journalist Markus Feldenkirchen confronted Laschet in November in a WDR broadcast with a documentary about him. Laschet is allowed to press a black buzzer in places that he does not agree with. The film shows a woman who likes Laschet’s work as Prime Minister. When asked whether Laschet could also be Chancellor, she said: “I don’t think so, he’s too nice.” Laschet doesn’t buzz.

Then later, when asked about it, Laschet says: “Anyone who rules a country as large as North Rhine-Westphalia with all the breaks, the differences, and even conflicts – you can’t love that.” In the beginning he was also underestimated and made fun of. “Afterwards he was a very great chancellor,” says Laschet.

Laschet also likes to point out that before the last state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia, few believed that he could beat the SPD Prime Minister Hannelore Kraft. But in the end he did it. The message is clear: don’t underestimate me.

In the end the rational solution

None of the three candidates triggered storms of enthusiasm in the CDU in the past few weeks, including Laschet. At his online meetings, party colleagues report, sometimes uncomfortably few people turned up. Laschet presented himself in the official CDU candidate rounds as one who could integrate the various currents of the party, gave the reconciler. While Merz stood for a break with the Merkel era, Laschet is the man for its continuation. He sees the CDU as a “party in the middle”.

All of this may not sound particularly exciting, but maybe Laschet was ultimately the rational solution for the CDU, the consensus candidate. Merz can be impulsive, as he has proven in the past – for example when he suspected a conspiracy of the party establishment against himself behind the postponement of the party congress. Röttgen may credibly embody the new departure, but for many CDU members its crashing defeat in 2012 in NRW is simply too present.

For some delegates, the question may also have been: Which candidate is most likely to secure my mandate? It would be dangerous for Laschet’s state association of North Rhine-Westphalia, which provides most of the delegates at the party congress, to damage the state father. The new state parliament will be elected there in 2022.

The Röttgen supporters tipped the balance

In the meantime, he had even been behind Norbert Röttgen in internal party surveys, but Laschet caught up a lot shortly before the party congress. In the ARD Germany trend, the three candidates were most recently almost on par with CDU supporters. Many supporters of Laschet had also dared to stand out in the past few days. Education Minister Anja Karliczek declared that she believed Laschet to be best suited to merging the currents in the CDU – and indirectly warned against Merz. CDU Vice Volker Bouffier, Lower Saxony’s regional chief Bernd Althusmann and Chancellery chief Helge Braun also spoke out in favor of Laschet – as did several CDU parliamentary group leaders from the federal states.

In the end, it was likely a number of factors that led to Laschet’s victory. One thing is clear: He also owes it to the part of Norbert Röttgen’s supporters who decided in the runoff election to vote for him and not Merz.