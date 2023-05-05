Large companies are pretty much in the dark and seem to feel loved only by their shareholders. High profits and rewards for top executives, while the incomes of their employees are lagging. Environmental pollution, depletion of the planet and slowness in the energy transition. The criticism is often harsh: criticism from politicians or activists often makes corporate executives drip with indignation.

When a book appears that delves into the history of large companies and dedicates chapters to Ford, Exxon, KKR and Facebook – companies whose dubious sides have been described before – you may expect a reckoning. But a reckoning is For Profit, a history of corporations of the American law professor and former lawyer William Magnuson. Magnuson wrote his historical treatise on an optimistic premise: the purpose of business is, and has always been, the overall welfare of society. In return, the owners receive privileges from governments to carry out their activities freely.

And so profit maximization is not the ultimate goal, although that idea is omnipresent after the neoliberal decades that lie behind us. But that’s a false picture, Magnuson wants to make clear. Profit is certainly an important driver of companies, but not the raison d’être. The continued existence of the company is, and that is only possible if the interests of the company and society are aligned.

Magnuson sketches the life course of companies through the ages and always discerns the same dynamics in every company. In a flourishing period, the objectives of business and society coincide, but this is followed by a period of abuse of acquired positions of power. Evil and greed often rear their heads. Companies are curbed or go under if they lose their connection with society.

Expansion Roman Republic

Magnuson demonstrates this by vividly describing the adventures of protagonists as founders, directors and shareholders in their attempts to build companies, grow them, expand their positions of power and lose them again. Magnuson already starts with the societas publicanorem, who financed the expansion of the Roman Republic. In this way he shows that companies are not a phenomenon that has only emerged in industrial capitalism since the 18th century. He describes the rise of the first banks through the story of the De Medici family, who brought about financial innovations that enabled European trade and Italian cities to flourish.

Through the emergence of the stock trade in colonial times and the formation of a railway monopoly at Union Pacific, he ends up on Henry Ford’s assembly line. Ford, in particular, attracted many workers by paying twice the going rate and was thus at the basis of the development of the elevation of workers to the middle class. Because of the assembly line, Ford produced so cheaply that the T-Ford became accessible to a large audience. Magnuson points out sharply that Ford’s drive for efficiency also led to mental poverty among his employees and fueled consumerism and materialism.

Through the oil company Exxon, he shows the rise and development of the multinational in the twentieth century, which withdraws from national interests and becomes a geopolitical player itself by being active all over the world and even with all regimes, including the autocratic and dictatorial ones. to do business. Thus they withdrew from the influence of individual nation-states and unleashed one race to the bottom by being active where they were least bothered by, for example, tax or environmental regulations.

He sketches the advance of financially driven capitalism on Wall Street on the basis of corporate raiders as KKR. There too, Magnuson manages to make it plausible that the notorious private equity company KKR started with good intentions. Founder Jerome Kohlberg developed a financing method that made it easier for owners of family businesses to part with it. However, his partners Henry Kravis and George Roberts soon turned this into a method of making hostile takeovers with a lot of borrowed money and passing those debts on to the takeover prey.

Finally, Magnuson ends up with the tech companies, whose start-up culture has created new business forms that are so young that the consequences can hardly be foreseen. Magnuson uses the ‘move fast and break thingsculture of Facebook to illustrate how ruthless companies in Silicon Valley operate. Initially as a reaction to the omnipotence of companies such as Microsoft and IBM, later as a model to secure their own power and prosperity.

Magnuson effortlessly shows how the appearance of the big company has developed over the centuries and in which ways governments have always tried to curb the harmful sides through laws and regulations. Because that is possible, curbing the unbridled power of companies, if a society really wants it.

That makes it a valuable book. With all the criticism that is possible on companies, Magnuson shows that they primarily provide innovation, so that societies develop further, grow and sometimes even realize an increase in prosperity for many.

What can dynamic societies do without the entrepreneurial spirit of people, without companies? And how can those societies keep a grip on those companies and operate in conjunction with them? In an economy that is in major transition due to climate change, these are important questions to ask right now. Even if it means that the freedoms and power of companies will have to be challenged because they no longer serve the interests of society.