Lando Norris had better not make it to the podium, Piet Boon has tried too hard.

The prospects for the 2023 GP of the Netherlands are rosy. The only Dutch participant is in excellent shape. Perhaps more importantly, he is in a car that has almost no weaknesses. the thing is very fast on the straights and also unbeatable in the corners. So there is a good chance that Max Verstappen will win the race.

It’s also very exciting right after that. Sergio Pérez proves that it is really not so obvious that the Verstappen is so ahead. In addition, the Scuderia Ferrari, Aston Martin Racing and Mercedes GP are very close to each other in terms of points. In terms of speed, McLaren Racing can also be counted among them. We foresee a bit of problems there, because Lando Norris could easily make it to the podium.

Lando Norris not on podium

Cold conditions with a little moisture suits the McLaren and Norris too. The chance that he takes a podium is therefore present and that can cause major problems. Lando Norris then demolished Max Verstappen’s 40,000-euro cup at the GP Hungary 2023. Obviously not on purpose, but yes: a bronzed young man with a few sips often has wonderful motor skills.

You would think that people have learned from it, but nothing could be further from the truth. This is the cup that can be won this weekend. They are designed by Peter Bean.

You know, that famous interior designer who also put together some cool Land Rovers. Think of this short Defender, this matte green Range Rover Sport or Nicolette van Dam’s Evoque. The Porsche 911 Targa 4S Exclusive Alex Edition has also done it. Piet Boon is a petrolhead, there’s no other way.

Ceramics!

Piet Boon has come up with a modern interpretation of the original racing cup from 1939. The Dutch lion (the royal coat of arms and the pet of Memphis Depay) is clearly present. Another nice Dutch touch: Royal Delft helped to make the racing cups.

And that’s where we come in Lando Norris, the cup is made of ceramic and therefore broke the voice of Mia & Dion in the preliminary rounds of the Eurovision Song Contest.

