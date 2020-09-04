Highlights: Deployment of Indian Army has been increased in Chushul of Ladakh

Strategically important area amidst tension over LAC from China

Pangong Lake is also under the control, the entire highway is visible from here.

Under tension from China, 40 thousand soldiers were deployed in Ladakh

Govind Chauhan, Jammu

The deployment of the army in the Chushul region has been increased due to tensions between India and China in Ladakh. The entire area is being monitored vigorously. Tactical area of ​​Ladakh is very important from the strategic point of view. Chushul is also in the plains and in the hills, connected to a considerable part of Pangong Lake. The population also lives here. Paigong Lake falls in the area of ​​Chushul Valley. This is the main route that can be used by China to attack Indian territory. China always keeps an eye on this area. China’s PLA is heavily deployed in the area in front of it.

Even in 1962, China wanted to occupy

Even during the 1962 war, the area was considered important. China had an intention to occupy this area. But at that time the efforts were thwarted by the soldiers. If China had captured this area, it would have full control. A considerable part of Pangong Lake is in this area. In such a situation, China’s intention is to capture this area and capture the entire lake. In the middle of Lake Pagong is the LAC (Line of Actual Control). A lot is on this side, a lot is in China. In such a situation, China wants to capture the entire lake. For this, he is trying to capture the Chushul area.

Highway looks clean, easy to monitor everything

The army is heavily deployed in Chushul, as it is the area from which the highway is also visible. Along with this, deployment is controlled throughout the region. If China occupies this area then it can occupy the whole of Ladakh. In such a situation, the strategic importance of this area can be gauged. In addition to modern weapons in this area, jawans have been deployed to monitor everything in China.

Thousands of soldiers in operational mode

In Ladakh, thousands of soldiers are deployed in operational mode. It has been reported that about 40 thousand soldiers have been deployed. This deployment is in addition to 14 cores. Explain that the responsibility of deployment in Ladakh is 14 Corps. In addition, additional personnel have been deployed. Since Monday, the convoy of the army is seen heading towards Ladakh on the Srinagar-Leh highway. After the latest controversy, the deployment of the army in this area has been increased. If a dispute is raised on behalf of China, it can be given a tough and befitting reply.

Even in 1962, Chushul was important

During the 1962 war with China, Chushul was the place from where China launched its main offensive. The Indian Army fought valiantly against the mountain pass Rejang La in the southeast end of the Chushul valley.

T-90 tank also deployed

Deployment in Ladakh’s Chushul has been extended by the army. At the same time, modern weapons have also been transported in this area. Which also includes the T-90 tank. It has been airlifted and deployed in the Chushul area, so that it can respond vigorously to any nefarious act of China.

Army Chief arrives in Ladakh

The army chief is on a two-day visit to Ladakh to encourage the troops. In such a situation, he is collecting complete information about the situation from the soldiers. A meeting has been held with officers on the issue of deployment to combat in this area. So that if there was any big action from China, then it can be given a strong answer.