Barristas launching fireworks during the match between Universidad de Chile and Universidad Católica, played on April 30, 2023 at the Ester Roa stadium in Concepción (Chile). Marco Vazquez/Photosport (AP)

Violence continues to plague Chilean soccer, increasingly alienating spectators who must escape from the ultra groups of the fans. The search for solutions to a problem that seems chronic has led to the taking of measures, including commented sanctions, such as those applied to the Universidad de Chile club, one of the most popular clubs in the South American country, which in one of its key games of the season did not will be allowed to have male fans in the stands.

The cast in the blue jersey – which was born under the wing of the University of Chile, the nation’s main public university – has been punished by the Disciplinary Court of the National Association of Professional Football (ANFP). for the serious incidents carried out by a group of his fans during the so-called college classic played against Universidad Católica on April 30, which had to be suspended due to the launch of fireworks and other pyrotechnic elements onto the field of the Ester Roa de Concepción stadium, south of Santiago.

According to the punishment, the squad led by Argentine coach Mauricio Pellegrino must play without an audience in the stadium where they play at home. The fifth match, which will be the Super classic Before Colo Colo, women and children under 12 years of age may enter, but not men.

The origin of the punishment of the University of Chile

last April 30 the u received the Universidad Católica, its classic rival for more than six decades in national tournaments, in the city of Concepción, almost 400 kilometers south of the capital Santiago de Chile. The Blues – who do not have their own stadium – had to move there because the National Stadium, a redoubt that they usually use for their home games, is in the process of being remodeled for the Santiago 2023 Pan American and Parapan American Games.

The duel with Crusaders -nickname given to the team representing the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile- was played for only 32 minutes. a faction of those below, the name given to the brave bar of the University of Chile, launched fireworks and firecrackers onto the playing field, in protest of the authorities’ decision to prevent the entry of animation elements such as banners and flags. The violent action directly affected an assistant referee and a cameraman from TNT Sports Chile, the official channel for Chilean soccer matches, who suffered acoustic injuries from the fireworks. In addition, it was reported that a journalist from The Blue Magic, a radio program that supports the institution itself, was beaten by the baristas. Given this, the sports judge Francisco Gilabert decided to suspend the fight due to the lack of guarantees and security.

endless violence

The chaos in the university classic re-instated the debate on violence in the stadiums, a phenomenon that has taken hold on Chilean soccer fields since the early 2000s and has left dozens of people injured. During those years, the so-called Stadium Violence Law was drafted, which turned out to be ineffective in confronting organizations that also participated in illegal activities such as drug trafficking.

In 2011, during the first government of former President Sebastián Piñera (2010-2014), the creation of the Estadio Seguro plan was announced. Under the wing of the Ministry of the Interior, the entity was to be in charge of coordinating between the organizers of sporting events, local government authorities and police officers, in order to ensure the normal development of soccer matches. After almost a decade, the initiative has shown little relevance, since the level of violence that has been observed around Chilean football has not diminished.

Match against Colo Colo without men

The ANFP Tribunal analyzed the background and pointed to the responsibility of Universidad de Chile, the team that exercised the premises. It also considered that inside the affected stadium there were only followers of the secular university group, for which reason it dismissed the application of any measure against the Catholic University.

The ruling of the sports justice body indicated that the u will have to play without their fans in the stands for the next four games, which will face Cobresal, Palestino, O’Higgins and Curicó Unido. The novelty was the decision made for the fifth match, where the students will have to receive their greatest rival, Colo Colo, in the Super classic. According to the resolution, this mourning may have “the assistance of women and children, whose ages do not exceed 12 years of age.”

The particular decision could have legal and economic effects. The excluded men could allege discrimination -according to comments in the heated debate on the matter-, while Azul Azul, the sports corporation that manages the institution, would suffer a significant economic decline in one of the parties that generates the most revenue in all of year. For the same reason, it is probable that the resolution will be appealed.

The Brazilian case

The punishment applied against the Universidad de Chile club is unprecedented in local football, but it does have an international benchmark. This is the Brazilian team Athletico Paranaense, which at the beginning of this year was punished with the absence of men for its match against Foz do Iguazu for the Paranaense Championship. The punishment originated from an event that occurred in 2022, when fans of the furacão they violently confronted the Coritiba fans.

The initial sanction for the team was a match without spectators in their stadium, but after an appeal to the Sports Court of Paraná (TJD-PR) women and children under 12 years of age were allowed to enter the sports venue. To encourage public attendance, free tickets were handed out, which could be exchanged for a contribution of food for the poorest families in the state of Paraná.