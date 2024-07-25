While the Copa América and Euro Cup are now behind us, there is still plenty to enjoy before the 2024/25 domestic season gets underway across Europe.
The Paris Olympics are now a reality. As far as football is concerned, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Samuel Eto’o, Angel Di Maria and Pep Guardiola are among those who have forged an immense legacy after tasting early glory with their countries at the Games.
Another opportunity awaits the 16 nations competing in France, although there are a number of superstars who will not be competing even for those who have qualified for the event.
Here’s an explanation of why some of football’s greats won’t be taking part in the Olympics. Let’s look at each case individually.
Messi has competed only once at the Olympics and, for a time, that gold medal in Beijing was his only collective achievement with the national team.
He has since added to his legacy quite dramatically in the space of three years, lifting back-to-back Copa America and 2022 World Cup titles. Messi no longer has anything left to prove on the international stage.
There was speculation that the 37-year-old would compete at Paris 2024 given that his old friend Javier Mascherano is managing the Argentina national team. However, it became clear that Messi was not part of his former teammate’s plans as Inter Miami requested that the all-time great not be called up to the Olympic squad, having already missed a portion of the MLS season due to the Copa America.
Messi is also currently recovering from a sprained ankle.
Goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli, veteran defender Nicolás Otamendi and Manchester City striker Julián Álvarez have been selected as Mascherano’s senior players.
The idea of representing his country at a home Olympics is something that would have appealed to Mbappe and manager Thierry Henry could have used the superstar forward as one of three over-age players he could choose if Kylian was still playing for Paris Saint-Germain.
However, his move to Real Madrid has effectively robbed Mbappe of the chance to compete at the Summer Olympics. Madrid have every right to ban Mbappe from being called up and that is exactly what they have done.
“As for the Olympic Games, my club has a very clear position, so I think I will not participate in them. That’s right.”the player said in June. Given the amount of football he has played in the past 12 months and how close the conclusion of the Olympics is to the start of the 2024/25 season, Florentino Perez was never going to allow his shiny new toy to take part.
“Joining a new team in September would not be the best way to start my adventure,” added the 25-year-old.
The explanation for why Ronaldo will not play in the Olympics is quite simple: he is Portuguese and Portugal has not qualified for the event.
Either way, given how poor his performance was at Euro 2024, it is unlikely the veteran superstar would have represented his country in France. He has not played at the Olympics since Athens 2004, when a Portugal side that included the likes of Luis Boa Morte, Raul Meireles and Jose Bosingwa failed to make it past the group stage.
