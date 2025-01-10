Kira Miró was the guest of the program The Revolt last Thursday, to promote the premiere of the series Alpha males, Available from January 10 at Netflix streaming platform.

The program hosted by Broncano was characterized, as usual, by laughter between the actress, the presenter and the audience, since from the beginning we saw the Canary Islander moving on all fours to the stage, wearing a raincoat and shooting water at David Broncano. Without a doubt, it was one of the funniest moments with which they surprised viewers.

“They have baptized me, it reminds me of when we spit water in each other’s faces,” said the presenter, since Kira was previously present in Broncano’s old program, in The Resistance.

The guest attracted attention, in addition to her naturalness, for her choice of styling. took a ‘Moucha Mousse’ color set that will enter strongly for this year 2025, a Pantone signature tone that is already predicted as the “color of the year.”

Kira Miró impresses with the most avant-garde look

Kira Miró in The Revolt @larevuelta_tve | instagram

The Canarian has left us style lessons and her outfit proves it. A clear example of this was her choice of costume, made up of a black blouse with plunging neckline, discreet earrings by Thomas Sabo, high-heeled sandals by Guess and the main piece: a sophisticated and timeless suit by IKKS.

Kira Miró and Broncano in La Revuelta @larevuelta_tve | instagram

It is worth mentioning that the two pieces of the suit, on the one hand, consisted of a classic feminine blazer with pointed lapels and a fitted structure that flattered her silhouette. On the other hand, at the bottom we could see ‘oversized’ pants with discreet pleats. No less important, The color of this ‘two piece’ is what really sets it apart, since it is the trend of the year. It is an ideal proposal to wear if you are over 40 years old, as it stylizes your figure and, without a doubt, provides elegance to any occasion.





Where is Kira Miró’s look from?

IKKS jacket D.R.

The American will be on sale soon within the official catalog of the French brand IKKS. Other highlights of the garment are the double button and large pockets on the front sides.

IKKS pants D.R.

The pants are priced at 145 euros. and it presents us with a loose structure to provide comfort, finishing at the hip and a fall with a pleat from the upper tip that falls to the lower tip.

Guess sandal guess.eu

Guess sandals are made of genuine leather, Round toe, heel height 10 centimeters and ankle strap closure. They are available on the official website of the house and the price is 122.50 euros (Ref:FL8KILLEA03).

Thomas Sabo earrings in El Corte Inglés D.R.

These ‘chunky’ design hoops are from Thomas Sabo. They are made of recycled silver with 18-karat gold plating and a shiny finish. We found them in the El Corte Inglés catalog and the price is 119 euros

