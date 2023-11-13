Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Germany is supplying Ukraine with more Leopard 1 tanks to defend against the Russian invasion. Kiev’s army is likely to adopt new tactics.

Kiev – The pressure on Vladimir Putin’s army in the Ukraine war remains high: Russian commanders are said to have no overview of the Ukrainian front, and the West continues to supply Kiev with heavy weapons to defend against Russia’s attack, which violates international law.

Ukraine War: Kiev receives 25 more Leopard 1A5s from Germany

According to the US business magazine Forbes The delivery of 25 additional Leopard 1A5 main battle tanks is imminent. Germany had already delivered 20 of the older “Leos” as well as 18 modern Leopard 2A6s. This comes from the List of military support services the traffic light government.

Last week alone, Ukraine received twelve MAN TGS trucks and four heavy-duty semi-trailers, bringing the total to 75. They are also used to transport battle tanks near the front. There, on the front in the south in the Zaporizhia region and in the east in the Donbass, the Ukrainian tank soldiers are now likely to pursue clear tactics to keep losses as low as possible.

Ukraine is set to receive dozens of Leopard 1A5s. One of the Belgian Army’s main battle tanks can be seen here. © IMAGO / StockTrek Images

This means the Ukrainians will be able to shoot at Russian targets from a distance and then be able to quickly retreat. The “Leos” are designed precisely for this kind of warfare. They are able to shoot even at full speed. This enables, above all, the stabilization of the British-made Royal Ordnance L7 cannon. This means that the cannon always remains aimed precisely at the target while driving.

Leopard 1A5 for Ukraine: Germany, Denmark and Netherlands deliver

The risk of losses is too high for attacks in a group. During the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russian troops have proven that they can inflict significant losses on Kiev’s armed forces with kamikaze drones and anti-tank guided missiles. Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands together want to provide the Ukrainian army with 195 “Leos”1. 110 Leopard 1A5 tanks alone are expected to come from Germany. The arms companies Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) and Rheinmetall are in the process of retrofitting and modernizing many of the tanks. Among other things, they will probably receive additional reactive armor to protect against Russian anti-tank rifles.

Tiles coated with explosives are mounted on the tub so that projectiles explode before they possibly penetrate the body. The Ukrainians themselves had equipped their Leopard 2 tanks with additional reactive armor. Protection is necessary. Loud Forbes Ukrainian forces lost at least 13 of the 71 delivered Leopard 2 tanks and at least one of the 14 British Challenger 2 tanks on the battlefield.

Leopard 1A5 for Ukraine: High range and speed

“The advantage of the Leopard over, for example, the T-64 is accuracy, range and speed,” a Ukrainian tank gunner named Oleksiy is quoted as saying. According to an explanatory video from the German Bundeswehr (see below), the Leopard 1 can drive up to 65 km/h off-road – other tank types, however, only reach around 45 km/h. It has another advantage as winter approaches: at 42.5 tons, the “Leo” 1 is relatively light.

For comparison: the 31 American M1 Abrams that are reaching Ukraine this week weigh a whopping 61.3 tons. If the ground becomes muddy and boggy, this is a disadvantage. This makes the Leopard 1A5 a real source of hope despite their age of 30 years or more. Insofar as they will soon be available in large numbers. Germany actually wanted to have delivered 25 copies by summer. But now there should be supplies. (pm)