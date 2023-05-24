You’ve probably heard about the so-called ‘Kia Challenge’. Apparently, certain Kias and Hyundais in the United States are dead easy to swipe and many people do that for likes on TikTok. Last week, the brands settled in court for $200 million. This money goes to victims whose car has been stolen or who, for example, saw the insurance premium suddenly rise.

It is not entirely clear how many cars have now been stolen by the challenges, but there are at least thousands. You would think that such a trend would blow over to Europe and that we also see a lot of thefts in the Netherlands, but that is not the case. And there is a good reason for this: the Kia Challenge cannot be carried out in the Netherlands. This is due to European laws.

Here cars always have immobilizers

Since 1998, all car manufacturers who want to sell a new car in Europe have been required by the EU to install an immobilizer. This immobilizer works as a kind of digital key, in addition to the physical key. So if you copy a car key here or turn the ignition lock with a screwdriver, nothing will happen. Or the car starts very briefly and immediately stops again, that is also possible.

Many cars in America also have such an immobilizer, but for some reason a ton of Kias and Hyundais were built between 2015 and 2019 without it. What the TikTok thieves did is tap the window and turn the ignition lock with a USB charging cable (which often winds up in the car anyway). So easy you could take the car with you.

What about the US now?

The cars do not have an immobilizer, but Kia and Hyundai have now come up with a small software update. After the update, the car only starts if the car is unlocked with the remote control. In addition, you can now go to the dealer to have an immobilizer installed for 500 bucks. The car brands also offer a free steering wheel lock.