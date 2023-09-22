The Speaker of the House is the only congressional official mentioned in the Constitution, other than another temporary Senate official who presides when the vice president is unable to do so. The role of the speaker of the House of Representatives is not defined, but it undoubtedly includes passing laws that keep the federal government running. But Kevin McCarthy, the current president, is not doing that job. In fact, at this point, it’s hard to see how he can pass any bill that maintains federal funding, much less one that the Democratic-controlled Senate will accept. So it looks like we’re headed for a federal shutdown at the end of this month, with many important government activities suspended until further notice.

Because? McCarthy is a weak leader, especially compared to Nancy Pelosi, his formidable predecessor. But even a wonderful leader would surely be unable to understand the dynamics of a party that has been extremist for a generation, but has now gone beyond extremism to verge on nihilism.

And yes, it is a Republican problem. Any narrative about “Congress” dysfunction or “partisanship” simply misinforms the public. Crises like the one McCarthy now faces did not occur under Pelosi, even though she also had a very small majority.

I will return to that difference. But first, let me make another comparison: between the impending 2023 shutdown and the shutdowns of 1995-96, when Newt Gingrich was House Speaker.

If you had told me then that one day I would hold up Gingrich as a model of rationality, I wouldn’t have believed you. But pay attention.

Although, back in 1995, Gingrich’s tactics—his penchant for using blackmail as a political strategy—were new and dangerous, he had a real political goal: He wanted to impose major cuts in federal spending.

Plus, Gingrich was trying to go where the money was. The federal government is an insurance company with an army: most non-military spending goes to the big safety net programs, namely Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security. And Gingrich, in fact, aimed to make deep cuts to Medicare and Medicaid.

It failed, and the government’s role in promoting health insurance coverage ended up vastly expanded, although Medicare has been surprisingly successful in containing costs. Still, Gingrich’s goals were at least coherent.

McCarthy, in his desperate efforts to appease his party’s hardliners, has acted as if their refusal to approve federal funding were a Gingrich-like demand to reduce federal spending. He has tried to pass a continuing resolution — a bill that would temporarily keep money flowing — that involved deep cuts to some parts of the federal government.

But there are three aspects worth highlighting in this attempt. First of all, even if he had gotten that resolution passed, he would have died upon reaching the Senate. Second, unlike Gingrich back then, McCarthy has tried to go where there is no money, cutting non-military discretionary spending, which is a fairly small part of the federal budget. It’s also a category of spending that has already been the subject of more than a decade of austerity, since President Barack Obama made concessions to Republicans during the debt ceiling standoff in 2011. There’s just no water to be drawn from that stone.

Finally, even this extreme proposal was not extreme enough for die-hard Republicans. I liked what a member of Congress said to Political: “Some of these people would vote against the Bible because there is not enough Jesus in it.” The point is that the right wing of the party is not really interested in governing; It’s all posturing, and the budget battle is more of a tantrum than a political dispute.

If the Republican Party were anything like a normal party, McCarthy would renounce the right-wingers, gather the most sensible Republican representatives—it would be misleading to call them “moderates”—and make a deal with the Democrats. But that would almost certainly cost him the presidency, and in general, more or less the entire Republican Party is afraid of hardliners, so the party’s positions end up being dictated by its most extreme faction.

As I said, all of this is very different from what’s happening on the other side of the aisle. You still sometimes see analyzes that treat left-wing Democrats and right-wing Republicans as if they were the same, but they are nothing alike. The progressive wing of the Democratic Party is, in fact, interested in politics; She tries to push the party leadership in her direction, but she is willing to take whatever she can get. That’s why Pelosi, with a slim majority during Biden’s first two years, managed to pass historic laws on infrastructure, climate and technology, while McCarthy can’t even keep the government running.

Now, a prolonged shutdown would be very damaging, and if past clashes are any guide, the public would blame Republicans, which is what led Gingrich to back down in the 1990s. But it’s not clear that McCarthy, or whoever replaces him if he is removed, is willing or even able to reach an agreement that reopens the Government. How does this end?

Paul Krugman is a Nobel Prize winner in Economics.

