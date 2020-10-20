Highlights: Kashmir Times is one of the old newspapers published from Jammu and Kashmir.

A few days ago, newspaper editor Anuradha Bhasin was evicted from a government flat.

Now the newspaper office of Srinagar’s Press Enclave was suddenly sealed

Editor opposes sealing office without giving notice and reasons

Srinagar

The Estate Department of the Jammu and Kashmir government has sealed the office of Kashmir Times, one of the oldest newspapers in the state. This action was taken suddenly on Monday on Kashmir Times, a famous newspaper of Kashmir. The newspaper owners claim that the law was not followed in sealing their offices. He was neither issued a notice nor informed in advance.

The Kashmir Times office is located in the press enclave of Srinagar. The owner of the newspaper has also said that no reason was given to why his newspaper’s office was sealed.

Publication takes place in English and local language

Kashmir Times is headquartered in Jammu. This daily newspaper is published in both English and the local language of the Union Territory. Due to the sudden office seal on Monday, it could not be published. Let me tell you that earlier, the government of Jammu Times editor and owner Anuradha Bhasin Jamwal’s house in Jammu was also vacated.

The editor said, illegal action

Anuradha Bhasin said, ‘Our office in Srinagar was closed. No legal procedures were followed while sealing the office. No notice was given. Even the allotment of his office was not canceled nor any process of eviction was done.

No paper given for asking for order

The editor of the newspaper said that about a month ago he had heard that his office could be moved out of the building of the press enclave but no official formalities were done in this regard from the estate department. They were just getting flying information from here to there. He said, ‘We had contacted the estate department and told them to please give us a copy of the order but they did not give us anything. Then we approached the court, but no order was given there as well. ‘

The editor has already been evicted from the flat

He said that the sealing of the newspaper’s Srinagar office was similar to the eviction from his recent flat in Jammu. There was also no notice or prior notice of eviction from his government-allotted flat. Bhasin said, ‘The government has the authority to evict the allottees, but there is a certain norm and they should follow the due process’.

Government had stopped government advertisement

Bhasin alleged that this was a retaliatory action of the government, as he published the news in his newspaper against the government. She has been speaking out against the government. He appealed to the Supreme Court against the restrictions imposed on the media in Jammu and Kashmir after the removal of Article 370 last year. He said, “On the same day last year when I went to the Supreme Court, the advertisements of the state government, which received the Kashmir Times, were stopped.