Kanye West stopped surprising us a long time ago. Over the years, Ye has accustomed us to risque controversies: from sexist speeches to celebrities like Taylor Swift or his ex-partner Kim Kardashian, to anti-Semitic comments that persecuted him in his candidacy for the US presidency in 2020. His personality, lyrics and posts On social networks they confirm how controversial his character is.

His most recent outburst occurred on Instagram, when he unexpectedly shared the video of 530the second single from the album Vultures 2made in collaboration with rapper Ty Dolla $ign. He clips in black and white, created entirely by artificial intelligence, shows a series of puppets with feminine features undergoing various aesthetic procedures, mainly Botox, to “adjust” to the beauty standards imposed by the world around them. At first glance it seems like a criticism, but little by little it turns into a gloomy message in the style Death Becomes Her (Death suits him well), from director Robert Zemeckis.

Who is Kanye West?

Born in Atlanta, Georgia; June 8, 1977, Kanye Omari West is one of the greatest exponents of modern music. West gained popularity in the early 2000s as a producer for Roc-A-Fella Records, a record label owned by Shawn Carter, commonly known as Jay-Z. Despite his success producing, he launched himself as a solo artist, signing his first album The College Dropoutin 2004. This first album served as a first approach to Ye’s life: a young middle-class man raised in Chicago, with a fatal car accident that led him to undergo reconstructive jaw surgery; experience that inspired the song Through the Wire.

After that first album they followed Late Registration (2005), Graduation (2007) and 808s & Heartbreak (2008). In 2009, West attended the MTV Awards, where she would receive her first global criticism after interrupting the award for “Best Female Video of the Year”, awarded to Taylor Swift for the single You Belong To Me. Referring to the video of Single Ladiesexpressed: “I’m very happy for you (Taylor Swift), I’ll let you finish the speech but… Beyonce has one of the best videos of all time! One of the best of all time!” A few minutes later, Beyonce received the award in the “Best Video of the Year” category, which calmed her colleague’s scandal.

In recent years, Ye became a representative figure of “collective hatred” for the series of anti-Semitic and racist comments published on Instagram and Xincluding demeaning the Black Lives Matter movement, praising Adolf Hitler and denying the Holocaust. These controversies cost him his collaborations with brands such as Balenciaga, GAP and Adidas.

530 and a broken heart

Despite the controversies, Kanye West is strongly supported for his perfect style. The new video of 530 It is as disturbing as it is ingenious; and not because it was generated by AI, but because the representation of the characters sends a message to his ex-partners, specifically his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The lyric emphasizes the more “somber” aspects of the relationship he had with her. It is not new that Ye writes musical pieces thinking about Kim, an example is Lost in the Worldfrom the disk My Beautiful Dark Fantasy (2010).

In fact, the lyrics of Lost in the World has certain similarities with 530. The single from 2010 refers in a verse: ‘You’re my devil. You’re my angel’, and this new song with Ty Dolla $ign expresses: ‘If you fall in love with a demon or a diva

Pray your soulmate got a soul when you meet her’ (‘If you fall in love with a demon or a diva

Pray that your soulmate has a soul when you meet them’). A clear reference to the negative experiences of the relationship and the contrast between a love that can be a “curse or a blessing.”