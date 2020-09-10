There is a rule of 14 days home quarantine for those arriving by Mumbai flight. However Kangana Ranaut was exempted from this rule. A senior BMC officer told PTI, Kangana will stay here for less than 1 week, so she has been given exemption under ‘Short-term visitor category’. It is being told that Kangana will return by 14 September.
Will BMC have to pay compensation for the damage done to Kangana’s office?
This is how Kangana’s fight with Mumbai started
The whole dispute between Kangana and the Maharashtra government started when he compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Angry Sanjay Raut said that if he has such a problem then do not come back to Mumbai. After this, Kangana challenged to come to Mumbai and tweeted that her father should stop. After this, Sanjay Raut also used the word ‘haramkhor girl’ for Kangana on the TV channel, which was heavily criticized.
Kangana Ranaut’s Open Challenge – Mumbai is coming on 9, if the father of the country is at fault then stop
Lawyer declared BMC’s action illegal
According to reports, Mumbai Mayor Kishore Pednekar said that action was taken after Kangana’s response was not received in 24 hours. Kangana’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui said that the action of BMC is illegal. The notice was not granted after the notice. In addition, movable objects have also been broken.
.
Leave a Reply