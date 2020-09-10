Kangana Ranaut arrived in Mumbai from Manali on 9 September. She challenged by tweeting that she will come to Mumbai on this day and fulfill it. By the time he arrived, his office in Mumbai had been demolished. The BMC vandalized here, calling it illegal construction. At the same time, it was being said that Kangana could be quarantined but it did not happen. A BMC official has given the reason for this.

Kangana exempted under short term visitor category

There is a rule of 14 days home quarantine for those arriving by Mumbai flight. However Kangana Ranaut was exempted from this rule. A senior BMC officer told PTI, Kangana will stay here for less than 1 week, so she has been given exemption under ‘Short-term visitor category’. It is being told that Kangana will return by 14 September.

Will BMC have to pay compensation for the damage done to Kangana’s office?

This is how Kangana’s fight with Mumbai started

The whole dispute between Kangana and the Maharashtra government started when he compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Angry Sanjay Raut said that if he has such a problem then do not come back to Mumbai. After this, Kangana challenged to come to Mumbai and tweeted that her father should stop. After this, Sanjay Raut also used the word ‘haramkhor girl’ for Kangana on the TV channel, which was heavily criticized.

Kangana Ranaut’s Open Challenge – Mumbai is coming on 9, if the father of the country is at fault then stop

Lawyer declared BMC’s action illegal

According to reports, Mumbai Mayor Kishore Pednekar said that action was taken after Kangana’s response was not received in 24 hours. Kangana’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui said that the action of BMC is illegal. The notice was not granted after the notice. In addition, movable objects have also been broken.