“Juventus has committed a sporting disciplinary offence, taking into account the seriousness and the repeated and prolonged nature of the violations”: the reasons which led the FIGC Court of Appeal to condemn the Juventus club with 15 penalty points in the current Serie A championship.

The club was accused of so-called “fictitious capital gains”, i.e. the fraud of inflating the price of players exchanged with other teams with the aim of adjusting the balance sheet.

On the merits, it was considered that Juve had committed the offence, “given the documentation coming from the managers” of the club “with confessional value and from the related manuscripts, the unequivocal interceptions and the further evidence relating to interventions of concealment of documentation or even manipulators of invoices”.

The trial had been reopened because the federal prosecutor Chiné had believed there were new evidence that were not present during the first instance, in which Juventus had instead been acquitted. Documents that have been received by colleagues from the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office, which is investigating the Juventus club as part of the Prisma investigation.

The Federal Court of Appeal also explained why a 15-point sanction was decided: “As regards the sanction – the reasons continue – the Court took into account the particular gravity and the repeated and prolonged nature of the violation and of the same intensity and diffusion of awareness of the situation in the conversations between the managers of FC Juventus SpA”.