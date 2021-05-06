Let’s face it: diseases don’t affect everyone equally. Social class, purchasing power or the environmental context where we are located are determining factors in the transmission of epidemic diseases. And Covid is by no means an exception.

To refer to the coexistence of different health problems linked to a social group, a product of the socioeconomic context in which they are assigned, the concept of Syndemia emerged in the 90s. A term in which the English concepts of Sinergy and Epidemic converge, and that could be translated as “joint action of epidemics”.

The approach to diseases from this anthropological and integrative perspective makes it possible to explain the existing interaction between the social and the biological. It highlights that factors such as quality of life, cultural practices, educational level, environmental characteristics, place of residence and income level, among others, are determining factors when it comes to getting sick.

In general, the most disadvantaged social groups will be those that suffer the greatest inequities in access to resources and, therefore, will be the most vulnerable to the disease. The previous conditions that these people may present, in turn, can cause greater susceptibility to contagion of covid-19 or increase the complications derived from the development of the disease.

Avoiding contagion is not only a matter of individual will



Is each person ultimately responsible for getting sick from covid-19 because of their lifestyle? Of course not. There are a series of structural factors that have to do with the political, ideological, social and economic context of a given country, which are not in the hands of individuals.

Social policies, social protection systems, management models of health systems, as well as strategies in the prevention approach in public health will be especially key when it comes to cushioning the impact of the virus on the population.

The Covid-19 crisis has exposed the social model of coexistence, the structure and the social stratification existing in the different countries and its fatal consequences.

Below are the macro and micro level factors that affect health-disease that determine the impact of the epidemic in a territory and its effects on people at the level of prevention, transmission and treatment:

Genetic factors:

– DNA and predisposition or not towards the disease.

Sanitary factors:

– Public Health Policies and Health System (Health Management, Health prevention programs).

– Health personnel and resources.

– Previous illnesses, mental health, disability, etc.

Living place:

– Population density.

– Conditions of comfort / health of the dwellings.

– Characteristics of the house (overcrowding, square meters, garden areas, sunlight, etc.).

Nutrition:

– Access to food.

– Balanced intake of nutrients.

– Unhealthy diets that generate diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, coronary heart disease, etc.

Job:

– Employment policies.

– Unemployment.

– Labor flexibility / Remote work. It allows social distancing and reduces the risk of contagion caused by traveling on public transport to the workplace.

– Conditions of prevention and occupational safety.

Economic factors:

– Economic stability of the country.

– Private medical insurance.

– Acquisition of FFP2 masks, or single-use surgical masks.

– Purchase of prophylaxis devices such as: ultraviolet rays, ozone filters, etc. that purify the air or filter bacteria and viruses.

– PCR tests to be able to travel to countries that require it.

– Internet connection devices that avoid digital divide.

Cultural and lifestyle factors:

– Behavior patterns that influence the perception of the disease and risky or caring behaviors.

– Health and hygiene habits.

– Sport and physical activity.

– Cultural practices of ethnic groups.

Economic factors:

– Environment.

– Contamination.

– Degraded areas.

Strategies for a syndemic approach to diseases



Therefore, a paradigm shift is urgently required to address health problems in general and epidemics in particular. We need a broader and more inclusive vision that combines demographic and epidemiological analyzes with the social dimensions of the transmission and prevalence frameworks of diseases.

As has been found, preventing the spread of the covid-19 virus is not only a matter of individual will, but also of public responsibility. Therefore, only health responses can be given to problems that have a social component.

An approach to health-disease in syndemic terms should take into account the following premises:

– Global design of policies and programs to reduce and / or eliminate inequalities by promoting global cooperation.

– Analysis of the structures that make people with fewer resources sick more and more seriously.

– Addressing chronicity in certain social groups.

– Health education.

– Not only biomedical solutions.

– Creation of interdisciplinary teams in the approach to prevention in health including professionals from social work, nutrition, education, employment, housing, etc.

This article has been published in The Conversation.