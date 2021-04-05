The hook thrown in public by Sergio Massa to suspend the PASO or join them with this year’s general election -to go just one day to vote-, he finished setting up a board with four variants for mid-term legislatures. To the two mentioned by the head of the Chamber of Deputies, another pair will have to be added: that both days be postponed for a month or that the original schedule be maintained.

By law, primaries must be done second sunday in august, which in this 2021 falls on the 8th. general, meanwhile, are left for him third sunday in october (It would be the 24th). This was confirmed by the Electoral Justice weeks ago. But with different spokespersons and intensity, from different sectors of the ruling party (Cabinet, governors, Congress) they made it known that the least they would want to do is comply with the law as it is. Everything, of course, in the name of the pandemic.

Within the Frente de Todos, there are nuances and contradictions. Maximum Kirchner, by case, ask hold the internals. He believes that in that instance La Cámpora can continue to gain space. He would then accept a postponement or unification, but not a suspension of the primaries.

The pro-government governors were the ones who made the point by raising this last possibility. But then, one of them, the Salta Gustavo Saenz, called to vote on July 4 in his province for local offices. Wasn’t the idea to avoid people crowding together twice in schools to prevent contagion?

Máximo Kirchner and Sergio Massa, at the end of March in Congress. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami.

Inside of opposition there’s also bids and tension. A couple of radical leaders (the Jujuy Gerardo Morales placeholder image and the correntino Gustavo Valdes) spoke out in favor of a suspension. At one point, they follow the logic of their Peronist colleagues: they reduce health risk by mobilizing people for just one day and they trust their local government strength to win the election.

The position of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta is particular. As local president, he could follow the trend of his provincial colleagues and endorse the suspension (he would not risk defeat in his district with any scheme), but as national benchmark opponent its scenery changes. The general reading that is made of the 2021 elections -particularly in the province of Buenos Aires- may leave it better (or worse) planted for 2023.

And what is good for Together for Change as an alliance? The antecedents and the gaze of the bulk of the analysts coincide: within the framework of the crack, the PASO functioned (and could function again) as an instance organizer of the anti-Kirchnerist vote. Under that position, they would have to be kept (and separated).

What happened in 2015

Macri’s presidential debut is perhaps the most powerful precedent. The leader of the PRO took out in the primaries of that year the 24.5% of the positive votes (with 3.3% from Ernesto Sanz and 2.3% from Elisa Carrió, Cambiemos totaled 30.1%). Grew to 34.15% on the general and ended up winning in the second round with 51.3%.

Beyond the fact that the victory was consummated in the ballot, the key step was between the primaries and the general, where there was a clear anti K surge. About two million new voters were added to the PASO and Macri captured the majority. Daniel Scioli grew, but less, and thus headed for a defeat.

The rest of the forces roughly maintained what they had obtained in the PASO. For the triumph of Cambiemos, in this case, it was key the performance of Massa, which contained a non-K Peronist vote, around 20 points.

What happened in 2017

In this choice, the case study is the Buenos Aires province. Not only because it is the most important district in the country, with about 40% of the total voters, but because in that fight Kirchnerism was represented by Cristina Kirchner.

And there was a precedent that could be a red alert for Together for Change. In the 2017 primaries, after a slow and controversial provisional count, the final scrutiny gave the former president a meager victory for the category of Buenos Aires national senators: he beat Esteban Bullrich by about 20,000 votes, two tenths, (almost nothing.

But in the general election, Cambiemos grew again and ended up prevailing: there were some 250,000 more voters, but especially Massa deflated and a bulk of those voters left with Bullrich. New anti K phenomenon between a PASO and a general who favored a macrista. With a fact for history: if only one election was made, Cristina would probably have won.

What happened in 2019

While in this case there was no happy ending for Together for Change, the trend repeated itself. Without internal rivals, Macri repeated in PASO 2019 what he had added in the first round of 2015: he dropped only one point (from 34% to 33% in round numbers). But the union of almost all Peronism (Alberto and Cristina + Massa – Lavagna), reached the Frente de Todos to liquidate the party.

However, even with that very adverse outcome, Together for Change he again made a big leap between the PASO and the general. With the same logic of 2015, although with a different purpose. Again, about two million more voters joined and the majority voted in favor of Macri and against Kirchnerism.

The formula with Pichetto exceeded 40 points (7 more than in the primaries), but the 48 of the Fernándezes were enough to win without a ballot.

What can happen in 2021

For analysts, with the crack in force, the phenomenon could repeat itself. Especially if you look at the two districts that focus the most attention: CABA and the province of Buenos Aires.

In both, third figures / alliances appear that threaten to take a key portion of the fight. In the City, the Liberals of Jose Luis Espert they measure up to two digits in various surveys. It is basically a vote opposed to Kirchnerism and could harm Together for Change. But if there is a STEP and the polarization sharpens, would they stay with Espert for the general or would they take a leap to harm the Frente de Todos?

In the Province, those same liberals measure some points (Espert would appear there) and there are also movements to rearm non-Kirchnerist Peronism, with Florencio Randazzo as figure. Already in 2017, his performance (albeit regular) was key to favor a victory for Cambiemos. What would happen now?

José Luis Esperti and Ricardo López Murphy. The Liberals are going separate and threatening to get votes out of Together for Change.

With this background scenario, the main referents of Together for Change promise to define a common position this Tuesday. The hard wing (with Patricia bullrich at the head) asks reject any proposal from the Frente de Todos and keep the calendar as is. He believes that even a postponement can end in a K move to -with the pretext of the pandemic- end up suspending the PASSES or unifying both rounds.

The governor Morales, who expressed himself in favor of the suspension and will participate in the internal debate, promised to join a consensual position.

One of the doubts is Larreta: with a slightly tougher profile against Kirchnerism than a few months ago, I would reject a suspension or a unification. Understand that the primaries help to add allies and align internal. He himself emerged as a star figure in the PRO when he beat Gabriel Michetti in the City in 2015. Could you instead accept a postponement of the two instances if the cases continue to increase? Will any of the referents introduce the single ballot variable to further thin the board?

Look also

