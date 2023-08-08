Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe

Split

Charges are brought against Donald Trump for attempted electoral conspiracy – but the president, who has been voted out, does not like the judge. How to proceed now.

Washington – The President-elect of the United States donald trump has to answer in another case before the court. This time it’s about his attempt to brand the 2020 US election as “fake” and “stolen,” which incited his fans to storm the Capitol on January 6, 2021. But both the court location in Washington DC and the judge responsible for the process are apparently so concerned that the Republican wants to apply for a change.

That’s according to a comment Trump made on his Truth Social platform on Sunday (Aug. 6) that he could “under no circumstances expect a fair trial” under Justice Tanya Chutkan, appointed by his predecessor Barack Obama. The US capital Washington DC as a place of jurisdiction could potentially be to Trump’s disadvantage. Most of the city’s population votes democratically, with whites being in the minority at around 40 percent. Judge Chutkan herself has Jamaican roots.

Donald Trump is accused of involvement in an anti-democratic conspiracy. The ex-president pleads not guilty and calls for the judge to be replaced. (Symbol photo) © Elijah Nouvelage/AFP

Donald Trump in court: Trump wants to defend himself against Judge Chutkan and jurisdiction

This is apparently why Trump is so concerned that he is announcing a bias petition against Chutkan “effective immediately” and on a “very powerful basis” and also wants to demand a change of jurisdiction “out of DC”, as he announced in his short message. US legal experts, on the other hand, believe that this shot could backfire for the ousted US president, such as the US newspaper Newsweek reported.

For example, political expert Craig Agranoff sees a realistic possibility that Trump’s reaction to the re-indictment could lead to further supporters turning away from him, both among Republican political personnel and among the electorate. Attacks against the federal judge selected by drawing lots could also have legal consequences. In response to Trump’s statement, Trump’s lawyer John Lauro emphasized that the change of jurisdiction was only intended, but that the exact details of this would only be known after “a few surveys” and a “quantitative analysis of how people react to the indictment”, according to the news agency AFP reported.

Donald Trump is back – but the competition is tough View photo gallery

Indictment of Donald Trump: legal team invokes “freedom of expression”

Most recently, another message from the president who had been voted out had caused a stir. Trump had published the following sentence on Truth Social the day after his court date: “If you follow me, I will follow you.” That took Special Counsel Jack Smith as an opportunity to put Trump and his legal team in their place. The lawyer who is entrusted with Trump’s case at the top level has Trump’s message as a Threats to possible witnesses and those involved in the process, Trump’s team says it was just “political speech”. A strategy that is no stranger to Trump’s legal counsel.

Because according to a report in the news magazine Mirror Meanwhile, Trump’s defense team has given an insight into his strategy, which invokes the “First Amendment” of the US Constitution, according to which all Americans have the right to freedom of expression. According to lawyer Lauro, Trump must therefore be proven beyond a doubt that he had criminal intentions with the statements for which he is now accused.

The indictment accuses the predecessor of Joe Biden as President of USA alleged that he used an anti-democratic conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. At his court date on Thursday, he pleaded not guilty to all charges. The announcement of the date for the start of the trial is currently expected at a hearing on August 28th. (saka with AFP)