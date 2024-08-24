Hard blow for him real Madrid at the start of the season. This Friday, the Madrid club announced on its social networks that Jude Bellingham would be out for a month due to an injury sustained in training.
The Real Madrid number 5 has suffered an injury to the plantar muscle of his right leg. “Following the examinations carried out today on our player Jude Bellingham by the Real Madrid medical service, he was diagnosed with a plantar muscle injury in his right leg. “, the Spanish club reported on its social networks.
An injury that would be rare, especially since this muscle is not present in all individuals: it is estimated that 10% of the population does not have it. It is located at the back of the knee and connects the femur to the calcaneus (heel bone). Its true function is the subject of extensive medical debate, and some theories even maintain that it has no real function in humans.
Carlo Ancelotti will have to do without Jude Bellingham for a month. The Italian coach will also be without Eduardo Camavinga, who has been absent since the European Super Cup against Atalanta. Two absences that will reshuffle the cards in the Madrid midfield.
Against Valladolid on Sunday in the second round of La Liga, Ancelotti could start with his number 10, Luka Modric, in midfield alongside Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde. Unless he decides to include Arda Güler or even Brahim Díaz in the middle. He will respond this Sunday…
