PSV trainer Ruud van Nistelrooij has appointed Joël Drommel as cup keeper for this season. The 26-year-old goalie has only played one official match for PSV in the current football year. That was the duel with Bodø/Glimt in November. He also came into action a few times for Jong PSV.
