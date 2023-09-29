Joe Biden, president of the United States, presents his economic plan in Philadelphia, on July 20. MANDEL NGAN (AFP/GETTY IMAGES)

In a recent interview for CNN, Paul Krugmancolumnist for New York Timessaid he had a hard time understanding why American voters aren’t as euphoric as he is about the medium term economy (neither too cold nor too hot) from American President Joe Biden. Inflation is falling, the unemployment rate remains low, the economy is growing and stock prices are high. So, Krugman asks, why is Biden’s economic approval rating today a dismal 36%?

Journalist Glenn Greenwald sees Krugman’s strangeness as an example of class bias: as if Krugman were another spoiled rentier well supplied with cash, real estate, stocks and bonds. But that assessment is very unfair. I don’t know Krugman’s house, but I have seen his very modest office at the City University of New York. No one denies that he has done well, but I suspect that his plebeian tastes have changed little since his early teaching days at Yale, when I was a graduate student there.

No, Krugman’s problem is not that he has too much money, but rather the obsolescence of his ideas. He and I reached professional maturity during the presidency of Jimmy Carter. The Republicans, who had Carter in their sights, then used the “misery index”, an indicator formed by the sum of the unemployment and inflation rates in a given month or year. As an instrument of controversy, the index proved devastating, especially in 1980, when Carter’s credit controls caused a brief recession just after the oil price crisis caused by the Iranian Revolution. This facilitated Ronald Reagan’s rise to the presidency.

Today, with inflation and unemployment rates between 3% and 4%, the misery index is low. In the seventies, this would have delighted the rulers. And it would have caused orthodox economists confusion, just as today, because they could not get rid of something called the “Phillips curve,” or worse still, the unemployment rate without acceleration of inflation. Still some do not understand how there can be low unemployment without high inflation. That’s why they marvel if the misery index turns out to be low (as is the case today for Krugman).

But the misery index was never anything more than a figure for the newspapers. Dig beneath the surface and you will find that its two components are not as important to the average person as analysts (apparently) believe. Even relatively high unemployment rates have never directly affected (aside from the Great Depression or the shock of the pandemic) more than a small portion of the workforce at any given time. No one likes a recession, but even in bad times, most people stay employed.

Inflation, unlike unemployment, does affect everyone. But what matters to workers is not the monthly or annual variation in prices separately, but rather their cumulative effect on purchasing power and living standards. And the improvement or worsening of purchasing power and living standards depends on the relationship between prices and wages. When wages grow more than prices, times are generally good. When they grow less, they are not.

This is where Biden has a problem. During his presidency, living standards have not improved. Between early 2021 and mid-2023, prices increased more than wages, so the real (deflated) hourly wage and real weekly income decreased, on average. Not much, but they decreased. Worse still, the average figure is likely to mask a larger drop (in real terms) for families that were already below average. And in any income distribution there will always be more families that earn less than the average than those that earn more.

American households were previously able to compensate for stagnant real incomes by increasing the number of workers and jobs per family. Although the additional jobs were generally not very good, the addition of women and youth to the workforce helped families maintain their living standards, despite the immense loss of well-paid industrial employment. This is what happened, to a large extent, in the late 1980s and 1990s, when many women, young people and members of minorities entered the workforce.

But that process is exhausted. Although the percentage of employed population has grown slightly since the beginning of 2021, it is still well below the level of 2019. Meanwhile, with the end of the policies to alleviate the effects of the pandemic, the American savings rate fell from a solid 20.4% of income at the beginning of 2021 to an anemic 3.5%. Krugman sees that figure as an indicator that people are spending because they are confident in the future, but it is much more likely a sign of pressure on households.

After all, pressure is exactly what US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues want to see. That’s why they raised interest rates: to slow growth, cause unemployment, and increase job insecurity. They believe the pressure will make American workers more docile and submissive. But the opposite may well happen. Just think of the United Auto Workers auto union, which has just declared itself in strike in demand for wage increases that offset (and exceed) inflation.

It is not surprising that Biden’s approval rating on economic matters is so low. And it is likely to stay there, until American voters begin to see improvements in their pocketbooks. Analysts may say that everything is fine, but that doesn’t affect most people. Krugman and cable news aren’t going to change voters’ perceptions, especially if they suspect (rightly) that many wealthier Americans are doing better than them.

In this context, and with another election on the horizon, it does not seem prudent to tell American workers that they have never been so well off. In fact, from a political point of view, those arguments never worked. Perhaps Krugman, who joined Reagan’s team in 1983, has forgotten the devastating ask that his former boss asked voters in 1980, during a debate against Carter: “Are you better off today than you were four years ago?”

It’s the question millions of American voters will ask in 2024.

Translation: Esteban Flamini James K. Galbraithformer executive director of the United States Congressional Joint Economic Committee, is a professor at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. Copyright: Project Syndicate, 2023. www.project-syndicate.org

