Study started on Sunday (22.May) and toucan gave up on Monday, when about half of the interviews had already been carried out

Search PowerDate held from Sunday morning to early Tuesday evening (May 22-24, 2022) shows that voting intentions for João Doria (PSDB) dropped to 1% (he scored from 2% to 4% in previous surveys). Therefore, the effect of withdrawal of his candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic had little influence on the electoral dispute.

Doria went kept in the study because he only gave up running around noon on Monday (May 23), with the research already underway.

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) determines that polls be registered 5 days before they are published. The last survey of PowerDate had been registered on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

The questionnaire sent to the TSE included the former governor of São Paulo.

According to the survey, the former governor never achieved a score higher than 4% of the voting intentions in the polls of the PowerDate in 2022. It fluctuated from 2% to 4% since the beginning of the year. It had a slight advantage among voters who voted for Bolsonaro in the 2nd round of 2018.

The real impact of Doria’s departure will only be seen in a week or two, with a survey without the name of the toucan and when Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) will have already obtained space in the media to present itself as a candidate in a more assertive way. This, however, is also uncertain: the MDB has several wings and not all of them are in favor of the senator from Mato Grosso do Sul.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power 360 Journalism, with its own resources. Data were collected through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,000 interviews in 301 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. Registration with the TSE: BR-05638/2022.

To reach 3,000 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, more than 100,000 calls are needed until the interviewees are found who faithfully represent the population as a whole. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from May 22 to 24, 2022. 3,000 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 301 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. A parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, education level, region and income. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points. The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA (Audible Response Unit) system, in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds using the device’s keyboard. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For readability, search results have been rounded. Due to this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results for some questions is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and the percentages in tables of crossing of variables can happen due to occurrences of non-response. This study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power 360 Journalism. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-05638/2022.

