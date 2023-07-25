The artist Jimmy Santy left the contest program El Gran Chef Famosos just when he had finished preparing two dishes as part of the competition: ceviche and rice with chicken and potatoes a la huancaína.

The singer assured that he had made this drastic decision because he feels exhausted and the game is hurting him.

“Whatever happens, I’m retiring. I’m retiring from this beautiful game that is hurting me. I’m 76 years old and I don’t give anymore, I’ve tried to comply, but I don’t give anymore,” outlined Jimmy Santy.

After these surprising statements, more than one of the representatives and members of the program were stunned by the harsh decision that Jimmy made on the last day of the repechage.

What did the members of El Gran Chef Famosos say after Jimmy Santy’s decision?

Despite the fact that there was no going back, the host of the aforementioned contest program, José Peláez, expressed that he understands and respects Santy’s position, for which he even assured that it was “an honor” to have worked with the renowned artist during all this time.

“We understand you. Thank you very much Jimmy for having ‘fought’ to the end, better and more than many people who are half your age,” concluded Peláez.

Ultimately, Jimmy Santy was left out of the competition and was automatically eliminated.

