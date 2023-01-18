It is not the first time that Jerónimo Gil has found himself in the eye of the storm. Venezuelan actor, who played the police officer Franklin de Jesús Carreño Soler in the telenovela “Mi gorda bella”, starring Natalia Streignard and Juan Pablo Raba, carried out a violent act while intoxicated for which he could go to prison for eight years. Below we give you all the details of what happened.

Why would the Venezuelan actor Jerónimo Gil go to jail?

According to prosecutor Tarek William Saab, Jerónimo Gil, 49, sexually harassed a woman inside a local Las Mercedes. A security officer took action to prevent a further attack by the Venezuelan artist, who was in a drunken state, but he responded by slapping him.

The agent decided to remove it from the premises; Nevertheless, the actor acted violently and pulled out a firearm, which he used 16 times in the vicinity of the local Ecco, endangering the lives of dozens of people.

Due to these facts, the Prosecutor’s Office issued a 45-day deprivation order while the investigations are carried out. to the public figure He is charged with discharge of a firearm, illegal carrying, injuries and fraud.

The actor was detained by the authorities. Photo: @NotiVeneco_/ Twitter

Prosecutor Saab appointed the 38th National Prosecutor’s Office to investigate and punish the facts involving Jerónimo Gil. If the accusations are positive, the interpreter could spend up to eight years in jail, according to Venezuelan law.

Jerónimo Gil: what other crimes has the Venezuelan actor committed?

Jerónimo Gil has diverse backgrounds since 2012, when He was denounced by his ex-wife Flavia Gleske for domestic violence and having vandalized his car and his apartment.