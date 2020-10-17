Mumbai Indians opener and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock played a brilliant innings of 78 not out off 44 balls in the match played against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday night to give his team an eight-wicket victory. But if the team’s head coach Mahela Jayawardene asks Di Cock’s batting was not the best.The Mumbai Indians have posted a video on Twitter asking former Sri Lankan captain De Kock to stop batting in practice pants. Talking to the team after the match, Mahela is saying, ‘Apart from De Cock who was batting in his practice pants, everything else was good.’

Scorecord

He said to De Kock, “Ok, now don’t do it again because the marketing team is crazy, people will also turn around.” If it works then it does, otherwise we would have seen something else. ‘

De Cock kept his jersey down while batting so that the orange stripe of his practice pants would not be visible. After this Jayawardene encouraged the team and said, ‘But team, you guys did well, great effort. The next match is in Dubai. Mumbai team is in the first place in the score table with 12 points.