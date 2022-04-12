US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at a meeting in Tokyo in February| Photo: EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Russia and Japan have a history of exchanging hostilities. The Japanese victory in the war fought by the two countries between 1904 and 1905 over territories in Manchuria and the Korean peninsula foreshadowed the decline of Tsarism and the rise of the Bolsheviks to power in the following decade.

On opposing sides in World War II, the Japanese and Russians did not sign a peace agreement after the end of the conflict, due to the dispute over the Kuril Islands (which the Japanese call the Northern Territories), administered by Russia since then.

In the name of negotiations for an agreement, Japan had been adopting a cautious posture and good relationship with Moscow, especially during the last period of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the head of the Executive (2012-2020).

Other points that contributed to this attitude were to avoid a strengthening of the Russia-China axis and to maintain an interlocutor to stop the North Korean arms escalation.

When Russia infringed on Ukrainian territorial sovereignty in 2014 by annexing Crimea and supporting separatists in Donbass, Japan imposed timid sanctions, and only after pressure from the United States.

However, this reticent stance was abandoned after the invasion of Ukraine on February 24th. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has been in office for six months and was foreign minister under Abe, followed the G7 line and imposed heavy sanctions.

The measures included blocking Russian banks’ access to the SWIFT international banking communications system, freezing President Vladimir Putin’s assets and revoking Russia’s “most favored nation” trade status.

Moscow responded by placing Japan on a list of “hostile” countries and suspending peace talks. Japanese media reported that Tokyo will describe Russia’s dominance over the disputed islands as “illegal occupation” in an annual foreign policy report to be released in late April, which has not happened since 2003.

This is not a complete rupture, not least because, like the European Union, the Japanese are still very much in need of Russian energy exports. With most of its nuclear reactors decommissioned since the 2011 Fukushima disaster, Japan is heavily reliant on imported fossil fuels.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the prime minister ruled out a Japanese withdrawal from the joint Sakhalin 2 oil and gas project. Kishida argued that the project is critical to securing “supplies of LNG [gás natural liquefeito] long-term, cheap and stable” to Japan. “It is an extremely important project in terms of our energy security. We have no plans to give up,” he said.

However, last Friday (8), when announcing that it will gradually reduce Russian coal imports, the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry informed that the country intends to free itself from dependence on Russian products, although it has not informed details and dates.

Regardless of energy issues, the Japanese government remains incisive in its condemnation of Russia. After footage emerged of civilians killed in Bucha after Russian troops left, Kishida described the alleged massacre as “an act of violation of international law and a humanitarian problem”. “We must harshly condemn him,” he added.

Last Thursday (7), Japan was one of 93 countries that voted in favor of suspending Russia from the United Nations Human Rights Council. The following day, he announced the expulsion of eight Russians, including diplomats and trade representatives.

fear of isolation

Experts judge that Kishida has decided to change his stance towards Moscow because he fears isolation in the face of growing hostilities in East Asia.

In addition to adopting predatory trade practices, China has been raising the tone of its military threats in the region (as in speeches about Taiwan’s “reincorporation”) and North Korea has accelerated its weapons tests this year.

Yuki Tatsumi, director of the Japan program at the American think tank Stimson Center, pointed out in an article on the website of The Diplomat magazine that while Kishida wants to conclude the peace treaty regarding the territorial dispute with Russia, “now is not the time to appear ambivalent towards Moscow because of a distant hope that a softer stance by Tokyo could improve Japan’s negotiating position.

“If Japan wants the international community to support Tokyo’s position in the event that China resorts to force in the East China Sea or the Taiwan Strait, it needs to remain steadfast in its support for partner democracies and the universal values ​​that the invasion Russia tries to undermine,” he argued.

In the review of the National Security Strategy implemented in 2013 under the Abe administration, Kishida will need to emphasize “China’s problematic behavior as something that goes directly against Japan’s national interest” and expand its security cooperation with the United States, Tatsumi added.