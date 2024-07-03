James Rodriguez live a fantastic football moment with the Colombian national team at the 2024 Copa América in the United States.

He has been a star in all three matches: in the 2-1 wins against Paraguay and 3-0 with Costa Rica and in the 1-1 draw with Brazil.

Excellent level

After this last game, the midfielder from Cucuta was satisfied with his performance and that of his teammates in this tournament.

“It’s normal to get tired as the games go on. Today I tried to give everything until the last minute to help my teammates,” James said.

He added: “Drawing against a very difficult opponent means that we are doing well.”

It has always been said that James is one with the National Team and another when he is part of the clubs. He lives a stormy passage through the Sao Paulo, They don’t take him into account and the sporting directors have not given him confidence.

The explanation

Dorival Junior He was his coach at São Paulo. He had him in 10 games of the Brasileirao tournament, but he was not in the semi-final and the final of the Brazil Cup, That is why he has the authority to speak about this phenomenon.

“James arrived at a time when the São Paulo team, curiously, was starting to find its way and we were in the semi-finals and final of a very important competition. The team was growing, it was doing well at the time of his arrival, but he was always a top-level player who drew attention for his qualities and technical ability,” said Dorival.

He added: “He feels so good wearing the Colombian national team jersey that he impresses in every aspect. This is very interesting, because it is clear that some players do not do the same at club level, others do not perform in the national teams, so with James the opposite is true.”

For Dorival, James “feels very good and fully integrated into a group that respects him, embraces him and that makes him even more important for a team that has been following a very interesting trajectory.”

