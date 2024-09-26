James rodriguez He did not play a single minute in the goalless draw between Girona and Rayo Vallecano, in Montilivi, for the seventh round of the Spanish League. The Cucuteño watched the entire match from the bench and aroused much criticism of the coach Inigo Perez for not using it.

The Colombian landed in Vallecas after terminating the contract with the Sao Paulo and after 50 days of football inactivity, since his last game was the final of the Copa America in the United States with the SelectionThe signing came at the end of the European transfer market.

James Rodriguez Photo:EFE Share

James Rodriguez did not play with Rayo

His arrival generated a lot of expectation, but the few minutes that the 33-year-old player has seen are already beginning to give some cause for concern. Spain and Colombiasince with e Coach Nestor Lorenzo He has had continuity, despite the few minutes, but in his club he has not played more than 45 minutes.

James Rodriguez He played part of the matches against Osasuna and Atlético de Madrid, something that had caused some discomfort among some fans, but the controversy was sparked on Wednesday because he did not even see any minutes in Girona.

“Today I thought that the players who came in had different characteristics to be able to sustain a match that we were holding on to with tweezers, and well, that’s what it’s due to,” said coach Íñigo Pérez, who did not take the Colombian into account.

Amidst all the talk about James Rodriguez’s present, who lacks adaptation in the Rayo Vallecanothe journalist Julian Capera He explained that the signing of the player from Cúcuta was not an express request from the coach, it was a contract made by President Raúl Martín Presa.

“It was a signing by the president,” Capera said on the program ESPN Split Ball. The journalist confirmed that James will play this weekend against Leganés, but Pérez has already made an express request to James.

“On Saturday, James is going to play against Leganés, unless something extraordinary happens. And he is from a person who should know about it, he has asked me not to say his name. I don’t know if he will be a starter, but it is said that he will be given minutes… The coach told James that he has to run more,” said Julián Capera.

The next match of the Rayo Vallecano It will be this Saturday, September 28 against Leganés for the eighth date of the Spanish League.

