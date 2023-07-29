On May 20, the ITV stations collected data anonymously regarding the fuel consumption of gasoline and diesel vehicles and the electrical energy consumed in hybrids. This task is carried out after the entry into force of version 7.7.0 of the Inspection Procedure Manual for ITV Stations, a text that, by European indication, has granted ITV stations this new function.

This is an action that is carried out by reading the information from the serial port of the on-board diagnostic systems or OBFCM (On-Board Fuel Consumption Meter), a specific software that all passenger cars and light commercial vehicles registered from January 1, 2021 must have.

From the Spanish Association of Collaborating Entities of the Administration in the Technical Inspection of Vehicles AECA-ITV They explain that the consumption data of the vehicles will be monitored by the competent authorities of the Member States together with the manufacturers, the European Commission and the European Environment Agency (EEA). In addition, they will be used by the European Commission itself to study the current and future situation of the vehicle fleet, as well as to control its emissions.

Since this is information taken in real driving conditions that takes into account the entire useful life of the vehicle, this data is and will be key to the design of public policies focused on improving air quality.

Although it is a new test carried out by the ITV stations, the entity clarifies that, for the user, the ITV does not undergo modifications, since these new tests do not imply any additional action on the part of the drivers who go to the stations.

In addition, the data collected does not affect the result of the ITV. “The manual and the corresponding legislation clearly indicate that the information collected may not affect, in any case, the result of the inspection and that the data collected may not be used or processed by ITV operators or by the competent authority, being eliminated once they have been reported”, explained Guillermo Magaz, managing director of AECA-ITV.

The association also reminds that this data collection is only applicable for light vehicles registered as of January 1, 2021 with the following technologies: Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles; non-plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and pure combustion vehicles (without electric hybridization).