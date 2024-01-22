You probably don't go out to eat for 100 euros every week, that would be a bit crazy. Moreover, you would spend more than 5,000 euros every year. But refueling for 100 euros every week, we find that a lot more normal. Although it makes a difference that you can probably claim part of the costs from your boss. But why is gasoline still so expensive while oil prices have been falling for some time?

Stef de Jong of the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets explains BNR that there are three reasons why gasoline remains expensive while oil prices have been falling for some time. He mentions it rockets and feathers; the price shoots up like a rocket, but flutters down like a feather. Apparently the cause is not just the big oil companies, but you are also to blame.

The 'tacit cooperation' between gas stations

De Jong mentions that gas stations have a 'tacit collaboration', with gas station owners keeping a close eye on each other's prices. If your neighbor charges 2 euros per liter, you don't have to immediately go to 1.50 euros to be competitive. Then you end up with 1.95 euros, for example. The economist emphasizes that there is no evidence that there are underlying price agreements between the gas stations.

Why it's your own fault

Another reason, according to ACM, is that we as consumers quickly approve of it. When price increases we look for the best deal, but if prices drop slightly, we quickly become less critical. And by not looking carefully for the cheapest, there is no need for more expensive gas stations to lower prices even further. Prices remain high.

Gasoline remains expensive if oil prices fall due to a slow chain

Finally, the economist notes that the oil chain is very slow to make adjustments. When less oil is pumped out of the ground, there is immediate scarcity and prices can rise. But when the amount of oil increases, 'the entire chain must adapt again'. This apparently takes a while, which means gasoline remains expensive when oil prices fall.