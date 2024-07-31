Der genaue Tag ist ihm nicht mehr in Erinnerung. Aber die Aussage der Fachkraft hat er sich gemerkt. Die fünf Worte fielen vor einem Fotoshooting in den alten Rhein-Main-Hallen in Wiesbaden für eine Kampagne, die nichts weiter zur Sache tut.
Der Mann Anfang 40 sollte zur Auswahl eigene Bekleidung mitbringen. Eine Ausstatterin befand eines seiner hellen Hemden und einen pflaumenfarbenen Cardigan für gut, zog aber angesichts der ausgewählten Business-Hose die Stirn in Falten.
Der angebliche Billigheimer überrascht
Sie entschwand und kam mit einem etwas legereren grauen Teil wieder. „Bitte die hier probieren“, sagte sie. Das Aushilfsmodel zog die Hose an und staunte. „Passt wie angegossen“, dachte er sich. Und staunte gleich noch mal, als er das Etikett der Marke sah. C&A.
C&A? A supposed cheapskate at a shoot for a glossy campaign? The designer shrugged her shoulders and then nodded. And said the following five words: “They just fit well.”
They came back to the man’s mind soon after: while he was looking for a jacket made of Harris Tweed. He found it in the Main-Taunus-Zentrum. At C&A, also on sale. The material is legendary for its durability and has a timeless design that goes well with an Oxford shirt and jeans. When he wore it, he soon learned the advantages of the tweed jacket: very well made and also with three inside pockets, each with a zipper. Nothing falls out even when you bend over.
Then the day came when a younger friend of the man wanted to buy a pair of jeans. He was frustrated by the range of options. One pair of jeans was too wide at the top, another was much too tight on the thighs, the third was short, and so on.
He remembered the really well-intentioned tip – and went to C&A. And lo and behold: the jeans hunter found a pair of denim that fit him and that he liked right away and was also affordable. Because C&A not only offers good fits, but also many special sizes, and not just for elderly customers with a potbellied belly and short legs.
Jeans made of Italian fabric
Yes, C&A also has a lot of poly stuff on offer, but that also applies to H&M and P&C and many other fashion retailers. On warm days, it becomes a heater for the body. Nobody needs that. But it’s definitely worth taking a look at the jeans made in Mönchengladbach from Italian fabric, which are fairly sustainably manufactured.
And if you need a shirt made of linen and cotton and a summer jacket made of this blend, just take a look and try it on.
