Just try it on: fashion from C&A, here the branch in Munich. Picture Alliance

C&A? A supposed cheapskate at a shoot for a glossy campaign? The designer shrugged her shoulders and then nodded. And said the following five words: “They just fit well.”

They came back to the man’s mind soon after: while he was looking for a jacket made of Harris Tweed. He found it in the Main-Taunus-Zentrum. At C&A, also on sale. The material is legendary for its durability and has a timeless design that goes well with an Oxford shirt and jeans. When he wore it, he soon learned the advantages of the tweed jacket: very well made and also with three inside pockets, each with a zipper. Nothing falls out even when you bend over.

Jeans from Mönchengladbach: C&A certainly does not have everything manufactured locally, but at least this part of its goods. Image

Then the day came when a younger friend of the man wanted to buy a pair of jeans. He was frustrated by the range of options. One pair of jeans was too wide at the top, another was much too tight on the thighs, the third was short, and so on.

He remembered the really well-intentioned tip – and went to C&A. And lo and behold: the jeans hunter found a pair of denim that fit him and that he liked right away and was also affordable. Because C&A not only offers good fits, but also many special sizes, and not just for elderly customers with a potbellied belly and short legs.

Jeans made of Italian fabric

Yes, C&A also has a lot of poly stuff on offer, but that also applies to H&M and P&C and many other fashion retailers. On warm days, it becomes a heater for the body. Nobody needs that. But it’s definitely worth taking a look at the jeans made in Mönchengladbach from Italian fabric, which are fairly sustainably manufactured.