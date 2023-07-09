Deutsche Wellei

Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/

07/09/2023 – 12:47

Share



Fake news spreads six times faster than the truth: a real threat to society. What social and psychological factors dictate the tendency to be deceived? Is there an antidote to “fakes”? Whether it’s the war in Ukraine, covid-19 or gender issues, the volume of fake news circulating on the internet is growing, especially regarding emotional or controversial topics. Sometimes it is difficult to distinguish between truth and lies, at other times it is clear what is fact and what is fake.

But not for everyone: some web users are especially susceptible to accepting misinformation and fake news as real news. Why?

Cognitive bias seduces and diverts

Cognitive bias is a term that is seen a lot in this context, designating tendencies in human reasoning that are difficult to break free from. When someone “swallows” fake news, their beliefs and preconceived notions of the world often come into play – what experts describe as “bias” or “confirmation bias”.

Stephan Lewandowsky, cognitive psychologist and author of books on the subject, explains: “If I hear something that I want to hear because it aligns with my political views, yes, then I will believe it.”

In one way or another, everyone is biased. For example: those who believe that Germany is taking in too many refugees will be more inclined to believe news that shows pressure on local authorities, or that present a negative image of refugees in general.

Another frequent bias is prematurely trusting one’s own intuition; when it seems superfluous, or too much work to check the veracity of information before accepting, commenting or sharing it. Many Internet users only read the headlines, not the articles themselves.

Media outlets The Science Post and NPR tested this principle by publishing misleading headlines, which readers only found out to be part of an experiment after clicking on the links – something that most did not.

Indignation goes viral

“Bandwagon effect” (literally “band car effect”) can be translated as “drag effect” or “fashion effect”. It is the temptation to always “go behind the block”, to be guided by the opinion of others instead of forming one’s own. In the context of fake news, it indicates the tendency to believe more in information if many others also believe.

When a post has many shares and likes on the network, there is a tendency to rely on collective intelligence – although there is a mention of “herd instinct”. The problem is that almost everyone does the same and, as mentioned, most share and like without knowing the details of the content.

Human memory is also not very reliable when it comes to accurately storing visual or written information. There is the phenomenon of “persistence of inaccuracy”: it is not uncommon for someone to insist on information, even if it has been corrected later – perhaps through fact-checking.

In addition to these cognitive biases, fake news works so well because humans are more emotionally driven than they realize. It is precisely because of this emotional aspect that fake news spreads six times faster than true news, points out Lewandowsky.

“Most fake news is highly emotional, contains negative feelings, tending to provoke indignation in the recipient of the message. And people are known, whether they like it or not, to engage in outrageous, provocative information that is more likely to go viral.”

Dark Personality Factor: On the way to psychopathy

In a study carried out in 2022 by the University of Würzburg, Germany, 600 participants were asked to rate the veracity of various statements. The conclusion was that obscure personality traits and post-factual epistemic convictions increase susceptibility to fake news.

Lead author Jan Philipp Rudloff explains: “To gauge participants’ beliefs about knowledge and facts, we asked: Do you trust your intuition when confronted with information? What value do you place on evidence? Do you believe that such a thing as ‘independent facts’ even exists?”

It was shown that the more participants believed in their own intuition, the more difficult it was for them to distinguish between true and false statements, and the less they believed in the existence of facts. These are postfactual epistemic convictions.

“And then we also touch on the ‘dark personality factor,’ the core of all dark personality traits like narcissism or psychopathy. They are called obscure because they are associated with behaviors that are not approved in society.”

For those with a strong dark personality factor, their own personal advantage is most important. Everything else becomes subordinate, including the truth under certain circumstances.

“So the question for them is not whether information is true or not, but whether it benefits them, serves their interests or serves them as justification.” According to Rudloff, obscure personality traits and a problematic understanding of knowledge are often associated and manifest themselves quite early in life.

Fake news as a source of attention and approval

Joe Walther, director of the Center for Information Technology and Society in California, mentions another strong driver of fake news: liking, commenting and sharing information on the internet would be, in the first place, a form of social interaction, and users “often engage in social media to feel like they are participating and to be recognized for it.”

“So if I send you a crazy story – about how ‘science found that short people are more susceptible to fake news than tall people’ – I myself doubt it’s true, but I think you’ll appreciate getting this crazy stuff , funny”, exemplifies the communication specialist.

“And I think people use social media to get others to like them, to get attention, to be recognized, validated.” The example also illustrates that Internet users share fake news not because they have fallen into the trap, but simply to amuse themselves and others. Or even because they don’t consider them true.

Self-perception and meta-knowledge as an antidote

The reasons for believing in fake news are complex, related, among other factors, to one’s own personality and attitude towards knowledge and facts. In addition, they are an attractive way to interact with other individuals and gain attention and approval. Several cognitive mechanisms also distort human perception.

So, how to acquire resistance to fake news? A likely first step would be to recognize one’s susceptibility to manipulation and subjectivity. Jan Rudloff is in favor of giving school and university students more access to metaknowledge about facts and science.

“At the end of the day, what you have in science is a consensus, a kind of agreement among the greatest possible number of specialists. As new information is added, however, what previously stood as fact or consensus can change.”

The complexity of the process gives some the impression that “elites” arbitrarily determine the facts. This was evident during the covid-19 pandemic, when it was initially stated that children did not spread the virus as much, and then, suddenly, they did.

Another resource in the fight against fake news would be “prebunking”, a “prior unmasking”, making the public aware of disinformation even before it is exposed to it. For example: before an election, where false stories are used to manipulate the electorate, it would be worth considering a relevant information campaign.

Lastly, DW’s fact-checking team suggests five steps to assess the veracity of media news:

Fake news often appeals to emotions and instincts. Reflect why the news affects you.

Is the source of the information clear? Check if it’s from the original source. If not, be skeptical.

Does the individual or website disclosing the information seem trustworthy? Take a closer look.

Sensational writing, dodgy layout or spelling errors are grounds for suspicion.

Search for more information on the topic, compare and collate.























