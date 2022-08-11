We need to move moreWe need to move more. How do you find the sport that suits you best? Health journalist Tijn Elferink and behavioral scientist Johnny Buivenga are looking for the advantages and disadvantages of different sports. In part 20: with these tips from Arie Boomsma you will get through your holiday fun and active.

The holiday is in full swing. Behavioral scientist Johnny Buivenga enjoys fresh pasta and a glass of wine in the Italian sun, health journalist Tijn in England enjoys scones and a pint. In good spirits they took sports clothes with them, but their running shoes have not yet left the suitcase.

How bad is it to let the reins loosen over the holidays? “It is not a disaster at all not to exercise for one or two weeks,” says sports coach and psychologist Buivenga. “I’m going to do that myself.” Many people immediately think of doing nothing when they rest, the reality is that many people exercise more during their holiday. ,,At the campsite you walk with your toilet roll from your tent to the toilet and back. And on the beach you walk with soft sand to your beach chair.”

A table and a tree trunk

In particular, strength athletes who still want to train during the holidays are often disappointed by the limited sports facilities. "It's better to turn the question around," says Buivenga. "What is possible?" Presenter and gym owner Arie Boomsma has ideas about this: ,,Swimming with your friends, jeux de boules with parents, playing badminton with your children. And also climbing, rowing, cycling, you name it."



With a table or chair, a tree trunk, a towel and even with your own body weight you get further than you think Arie Boomsma

Boomsma can also reassure strength athletes. “If you don’t train for two weeks, you won’t lose muscle mass or strength.” Moreover, you can also do without fancy sports facilities. “It forces you to try exercises that you normally wouldn’t do,” says Buivenga. Boomsma: ,,With a table or chair, a tree trunk, a towel and even with your own body weight you can get further than you think.”

Arie’s tips for an active recovery holiday:

• ,,Training with your own body weight is the easiest. You can do pushups, airsquats, burpees, pullups and crawl through the sand.” To be clear: “The latter is not because you drank too much at night.”

• You can train your biceps in a swimming pool. Make a curl movement underwater with an open hand. About twenty times, then you really feel it burning.”

• Do not unpack your suitcase, because with it you can do the so-called farmers carry or farmers walk. A great core exercise. Just a short walk with two heavy suitcases.”

• You can do squats on the edge of your bed, push-ups, sit-ups, planks and even burpees on the floor.

Of course you can also bring sports equipment. “Bringing weights is a bit difficult,” says the owner of gym chain Vondelgym. “But there is always room for an elastic band.” According to the well-known trainer, you can do complete workouts with this. “Before you travel, choose three exercises on YouTube, Tiktok or Instagram and keep a regular routine for your activities.”



If you don’t exercise, it’s important to watch your food. And also the other way around: if you eat badly, move more Johnny Buivenga

“Although it may be wise for some to leave the sports equipment at home,” says Buivenga. “Especially if you find it difficult to do nothing. Otherwise you will be tempted.” Boomsma agrees with that. “A frisbee and a badminton set are much more important.”

The holiday celebration paradox

For many people, holidaying means not only letting go of the sport, but also by eating less healthily. “That has to do with cognitive dissonance,” explains Buivenga. “If people exercise fanatically, they often also eat healthy. So as soon as you stop exercising, people quickly think: oh well, then healthy eating doesn’t make sense either.” The holiday celebration paradox: the reverse is true. “If you don’t exercise, it’s important to watch your food. And vice versa: if you eat badly, start exercising more.”

Buivenga’s Italian guilty pleasure are the sweet pastries at breakfast. “Delicious, but if I eat too much, I just don’t feel good about it.” Dosing and compensating, therefore. “Eat an ice cream, drink a glass of wine and make sure you get enough exercise.”

Boomsma recommends starting your meal with vegetables. “Fill up afterwards with other delicacies.” The following applies: avoid mess and treat yourself with quality. So choose beautiful products from the region. If you keep the portions small, you can eat anything. Taste and enjoy together with others and be kind to yourself.”





