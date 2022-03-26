Of Luigi Ferini Strambi, dir. Sleep Medicine Center Osp. San Raffaele-Turro, Milan

Important Scientific Societies have spoken out against the change of time in spring and autumn. And if it were decided to abolish it, there are good reasons (also for health) to prefer more light in the evening

Also this year we have come to the transition fromsolar time to summer time

Also this year we have come to the transition fromsolar time to summer time. In 1784 Benjamin Franklin had speculated that changing the hour could lead to a consistent energy savingbut it was only in 1916 that it was officially introduced: first only in Great Britain, then in other countries. In 2018, the European Commission launched a referendumto which about 5 million citizens replied, to decide whether to abolish the move and keep a single timetable. Although 84% voted in favor, a rift emerged between the citizens of Northern Europe, where the reduced presence of the sun even in summer does not bring about great benefits from summer time, with those of Italy, Spain and Greece, which they consider the current system advantageous, both for less energy expenditure and for the economy linked to tourism.

Meanwhile, the EU Parliament has decided that each state will be able to decide whether to adopt the solar / summer time system, or to maintain a fixed time. I would consider it more appropriate, in the case of the fixed time, leave daylight saving time and abolish solar time: an extra hour of light can mean more sporting activities, perhaps in the open air, and more social life. It translates into more high levels of serotonin and vitamin D

with advantages over the sphysical and mental health.

In assessing the impact of changing the time, in addition to energy savings, the health. It is generally thought that changing your sleep-wake rhythm by an hour cannot be so devastating. Sleeping less for an hour leads to a dull condition the day after the spring change, but there are also problems in the following days. Especially for children and the elderly who are more linked to those time-markers, which characterize the day, such as meals and sleep. But even adults report, for a few days, greater difficulty in falling asleep in the evening, more frequent nocturnal awakenings and inertia upon awakening.

The

chronotype

. There are three different ones, based on the personal internal biological clock, genetically determined: normal,



owl

(about 20% of people, with sleep time shifted forward) e

lark

(less than 10%, with early sleep). With the arrival daylight saving time, are above all i Owls to have problems. Okay instead to larksalready used to going to bed early and waking up early.

In the scientific literature there are several studies on the possible consequences of the time change. The day after daylight saving time comes into effect, they are registered more traffic accidentsprobably related to sleep deprivation

, but during the entire period in which accidents are in effect, they decrease, probably due to the greater light when returning home from work. Regarding heart disease, Finnish research has shown that not the day after the change to show an increase in heart attacks, but all the other days of the first week. The same goes for the atrial fibrillation, according to a study conducted in the state of New York: in this case the statistical significance was observed only in women. Finally, an Austrian study, evaluating the years 1970 to 2018, showed that, during the week following the spring change, there is an increase in daily mortality of about 3%; no significant changes after the autumn change. These findings explain the stance taken by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine in favor of the abolition of seasonal time changes, similarly to the Society for Research on Biological Rhythms.