Raising a child in any Italian city today is increasingly expensive and difficult, and in any case much more than it was a decade ago. Then thinking of expanding your family unit to a second or even third child is a luxury that few can afford to support.

But why has deciding to have a child become an increasingly obsolete practice? Since when did thinking of giving birth to a daughter become a mental and existential exercise? How is it that contributing to the demographic growth of a society with more children today is equivalent, using a hyperbole, to the privilege of owning a first, second and third home?

It’s truly incredible to say, but if we think about it for more than a second it really is.

Such a drastic drop in the demographic balance in our country is attributable to various reasons, but at least two of these constitute perhaps the greatest obstacle to the debate on the falling birth rate, going beyond the moral rhetoric to which we have been accustomed for years and setting aside the crazy conspiracy theory of the ethnic replacement of Italians with migrants.

The first aspect is economic, the second cultural. Take the first. You need money to raise a child. Many. And if you live in a medium-large city it’s hard to think of having more than one child. In fact, at present, there are no solid economic interventions to support the growth and education of children. Just think of the cost of diapers or that of nursery school (see the table and the article by Marta Vigneri on page 8 in the weekly). In addition to this, our cities literally lack spaces designed specifically for parents and their children (see the article by Francesca Bubba on page 10 in the weekly).

In this sense, Minister Giorgetti’s idea of ​​lightening the tax burden for families with more children is not in itself a wrong idea, provided that this does not become a political flag to be waved to promote the concept of the family whose the right always fills the mouth.

According to statistics, two people today in Italy have an average of 1.13 children. Which means that 100 couples have just over 50 children and that 1,000 couples have about 550 children.

In about ten years the birth rate in Lombardy has dropped from 100,000 to 64,000 births, 350,000 fewer. “It can be said that one less small city is born every year in Lombardy,” observes Professor Enrico Ferrazzi, director of the obstetrics department of the Milan Polyclinic.

The second aspect, the cultural one, makes us think even more. As Ferrazzi recalls, in the vision of contemporary society the figure of the woman is, fortunately, today comparable to the man in all respects (unlike half a century ago, for example, and net of the wage disparities that still make Italy a Country years ago in civil progress).

Yet both men and women, in mass popular culture, are largely represented and even stereotyped to excess by an almost unique obsession with themselves, induced by their own existential paturnies, in a perennial introspective condition aimed at Me and less and less projected towards something else.

Which, as mentioned, also depends on the economic aspects but not only. Leaving aside, in fact, the family model on which Italian society has been based since the Second World War, also tainted by the Catholic morality of which our country is steeped, what seems to have disappeared in the generations that no longer have children is the concept of family nucleus as a priority compared to other social issues that have instead taken over.

We are the European country with the highest average age for childbirth. If fifty years ago Italians had children around the age of 20-25, today the average age is 31.5 (in Lombardy 33). Yet in the Netherlands the average age is, still today, between 26-28 years. So too in Scotland and the UK.

Over the last year, we recorded 396,000 deliveries in Italy. And 700 thousand people died. A deficit of 300 thousand Italians. We’ll have to start somewhere.