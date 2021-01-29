Much news has occurred within Dontnod Entertainment in the last few hours. We recently learned that the Chinese technology multinational Tencent He had acquired a minority stake in the French company after having invested 30 million euros, which will secure him a place on the board of directors of the Parisian developer. What does this imply? For starters, Dontnod now marks two clear expansion markets: Chinese and mobile games. But how does this news influence the future of the sagas that Dontnod has created? Insider Emily Rogers’ first reaction was to ensure that the company I would never take over Life is Strange and today we want to explain why it would be nice if Life is Strange fell into the hands of Deck Nine, as this source assures.

Just to re-iterate on my previous tweet: Going forward, Deck Nine will handle all games related to “Life is Strange”. Square and Dontnod parted ways a long, long time ago. It had very little to do with this Tencent deal.https://t.co/APJFscD1rn – Emily Rogers (@ ArcadeGirl64) January 28, 2021

In case you don’t know it, the study Deck Nine Games was founded in 1997 originally as Idol Minds, handling some titles in the Ratchet & Clank series and other minor works. In 2017 they were renamed Deck Nine and under this nomenclature they have only developed one video game, Life is Strange: Before the Storm. In this game we controlled Chloe Price before the events of the original Life is Strange. We knew Rachel Amber and deepened the relationship between the two before Max Caulfield returned to Arcadia Bay to study photography at Blackwell Academy.

Deck Nine had before him two monumental challenges with this project. The first, to solve the Ashly Burch’s absence, who was unable to participate in Before the Storm due to the 2017 voice actor controversy. Burch was magnificently replaced by Rhianna DeVries, in a magnificent choice by Deck Nine. Burch, yes, remained on the writing team helping to shape the story and character that he had brought to life in Life is Strange. The second of the hurdles was creating a completely revamped gameplay. The fact that Max did not appear in Before the Storm implied that Deck Nine was not going to be able to work with young Caulfield’s time rewind powers.

That required creating a new mechanic that would challenge the story. Deck Nine solved it with ingenuity, introducing a mechanic of scathing replicas that had to respond to certain patterns to intimidate our interlocutor and thus be able to get away with it. Beyond that, Life is Strange: Before the Storm was definitely a great Life is Strange. In a reduced format of three episodes, Deck Nine created some of the most emotional moments of the franchise and added to the formula a soundtrack to remember, commanded by the British band Daughter.

Life is Strange 3 would be announced in early 2021

However, in this case it is not only about Life is Strange be in good hands by dropping into Deck Nine GamesRather, Dontnod was already beginning to burn in his. Life is Strange clearly had a much colder reception than the French company would have expected. Most players blamed the inability to empathize with Sean and Daniel, the two protagonists of the game. But not only that, but the last two narrative works of Dontnod They also haven’t lived up to the bar that was set in 2015 with Life is Strange. Both Tell Me Why and Twin Mirror have fallen far short of that level and it is clear that Dontnod will appreciate a change of record and trying new things.