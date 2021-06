In addition to the regular cow’s milk, more and more vegetable variants are appearing on the market. How about a soy, oat or almond drink? Recently, food manufacturer NestlĂ© has taken it one step further; they introduce a drink made from peas. Nutritionist DesirĂ©e Marsman and trend watcher Anneke Ammerlaan answer the question: Is it something?



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...