Today, US President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address. In this annual speech he talks about the state of the country, but America watchers will mainly scan the speech this year for clues about the future of the president himself. US correspondent Bas Blokker is ready with his laptop and looking for hints: is this Biden’s last term?

