The price of access to

zero emission models, 100% electric, plug-in hybrids and hybrids still cause some doubts about the profitability of this type of model. According to the manufacturers association

anfac, in January 2023, 19,845 vehicles of these types have been delivered in Spain. They represent 38.3% market share. This quota rises in passenger cars to 45% with 19,084 deliveries.

Although if we differentiate by their level of electrification, it must be recognized that pure electrics are still very much in the minority.

Sales of electric vehicles grew 254% during January, and reach 2,188 units registered this month. It represents 4.2% of the market share in January.

In any case,

you have to do a lot of numbers to find out if we are really interested in a zero-emission vehicle, from a strictly economic point of view, although the total price per cost of use may be lower in the electric car.

53% of Spaniards consider buying a car in 2023. Although the reasons are varied,

33% consider renewal because he considers that his current car is too old and 30% to buy a more sustainable vehicle. In addition, for a fifth of those surveyed (21%), it would be a priority to purchase a car that consumes less fuel and whose maintenance is cheaper.

These are some of the data extracted from the Consumer Spotlight consumer survey, carried out by

Liberty Insurance during the months of November and December 2022 among some 1,800 users from Spain, Portugal and Ireland, 800 of them Spanish.

Among those who plan

buy a car in the next 12 months, 26% of those surveyed expect to buy a new one, compared to 10% who would do it second-hand. Finally, 17% still have doubts in this regard.

Regarding fuel,

more than half of the Spanish (56%) Would you consider purchasing an electric or hybrid vehicle if you were buying a car this year? The percentage is even higher among the young population (18 to 29 years old), which stands at 64%. However, among those over 55 it is only an option for 48%. This data shows the clear change in trend compared to the current situation.

Among those who would not consider purchasing an electric or hybrid vehicle, 54% reject them because they consider them “too expensive”. They are followed by the lack of a

charging infrastructure sufficiently developed (36%), the lack of willingness or impossibility to install a charging point at home (31%) and the perception that these are suitable vehicles for short distances and large cities, where there is a disparity of opinion according to the gender (22% for women and 36% for men).

The pure electric car and the v

plug-in hybrid Combustion cars are gradually gaining a place in the preferences of buyers, with more models on the market. Its main benefits are its zero CO2 emissions in circulation, and the possibility of “feeding” them with electrical energy from renewable sources.

Price, autonomy and recharge time



Autonomy, time and price of the recharge are the main questions that arise when making a purchase decision. Although the way to enjoy

or use a car as a means of transportation It is evolving, and new formulas such as renting allow access to a vehicle with certain characteristics for a certain time and for specific tasks.

Manufacturers publish the autonomy data for an electric car, but in order to make comparisons and have the most realistic value possible, it must be noted that this figure has been calculated under the WLTP measurement cycle, which is the one that best suits the actual conditions of use of a vehicle. For example, a BMW iX3 declares a maximum autonomy of 460 kilometers in the WLTP cycle and 520 kilometers under the previous NEDC cycle.

If we do not have that data at hand, there is a “trick” to be able to calculate it approximately. Battery manufacturers claim that, on average,

each kWh of battery is equivalent to 10 kilometers of autonomy. But this figure changes substantially if we take into account the power and weight of the vehicles. If you do not have the official data, there is a simple way to calculate the approximate autonomy.

In a small car

multiplying the battery capacity by the factor 7.5For example, in a 40 kWh Renault Zoe, we would have a range of 300 kilometers. In a midsize car, the factor is 7; and in a large one, 5. In this way, a 39 kWh Hyundai Ioniq would have an approximate autonomy of 273 km; and an Audi eTron of 71 kWh, of 355 kilometers.

As for the time it takes to charge an electric car, it depends on the speed of the charging unit, the size of the battery, the capacity of the car charger (which varies depending on the model)

and the cable that we use. If the car does not support fast or ultra fast charging, we will not be able to benefit from the most powerful charging speeds.