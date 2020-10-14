On the day that is supposed to make history, Armin Laschet is everywhere early in the morning. “It may be possible that we can experience Christmas without a lockdown,” the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister promises the viewers of the RTL “early start”. “The problem with the ban on accommodation is that many citizens do not understand the rules” learns who has switched on the ARD “Morgenmagazin”. “I think we should try pragmatic solutions today.”

At least now you could have guessed: It will be difficult, steeped in history or not. The head of the Chancellery, Helge Braun (CDU), brought the “historical dimension” into the debate and the proposed resolution for the Corona crisis round in the Chancellery: States that can now get the pandemic under control will later have better economic opportunities than others. CSU General Secretary Markus Blume even raises the global system question: a democratic path against the Chinese state lockdown.

The Chancellor agrees. That is why Angela Merkel invited the Braunschweig infectiologist Michael Meyer-Hermann to meet the 16 country leaders at the Chancellery. “It’s not five to twelve, it’s twelve to turn the ship,” warned the expert. The fact that the ladies and gentlemen come face to face more in line than at the distance of a video conference may have been an afterthought. Conferences of prime ministers are also subject to group dynamics. And on top of that, Michael Kretschmer from Saxony points out: “When switching, you never know who is listening.”

5000 new infections a day – and 40 deaths

In previous rounds, many had the clear feeling that certain newspaper editors were there live. That promotes window speeches, not a culture of debate. In fact, the confusion of regulations that broke out after the last Corona round is very worrying for Merkel. On the one hand, someone from their environment explained these days, it is understandable when countries with very low case numbers absolutely want to prevent holidaymakers from bringing the virus into the country. On the other hand, the debate about the confusion of federal measures has almost displaced the real danger: the numbers are increasing and they are doing it fast.

In the morning, the Robert Koch Institute reported more than 5000 newly infected people in one day – and 40 dead. The number of risk areas within Germany is also increasing daily. In NRW, every third person now lives in a region with more than 50 new infections per week for every 100,000 inhabitants. Of course, Laschet’s media diligence has less to do with this fact. The CDU man wants to have his say before the Bavarian Markus Söder later sits back as spokesman for the Union countries alongside the Chancellor and Berlin ruler Michael Müller as head of the country leaders.

Armin Laschet, Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, wants to become CDU chairman. Photo: AF / Roberto Pfeil

But Laschet also sees itself well armed in terms of content. The heavily controversial ban on accommodation does not apply between the Rhine and Ruhr. And he can be pretty sure since Tuesday evening that it can stay that way. Because even in the preliminary meeting that Merkel had asked the prime ministers of the Union to attend, no uniform course on freedom of travel was foreseeable. The whole federal spectrum was represented in the group: from North Rhine-Westphalia, to which holidaymakers can travel at will, to Bavaria, which only closes its hotels and guest houses to non-Bavarians from risk regions within Germany – with holidaymakers from hotspots such as Rosenheim, so the reasoning, you get along well.

How can the second lockdown be prevented?

When the Union circle parted shortly before midnight, they agreed on at least one point: In order to avoid a second lockdown, significantly more efforts are needed in the risk areas. Braun’s proposed measure listed practically everything below one new lockdown as in spring comes into question, from curfew to maximum limits for meetings and stricter mask requirements.

This time there were no concrete suggestions for figures in the paper; wherever a number belongs there is only an “XX”. The warning that if there is no improvement in risk areas after ten days, you have to take a harder approach, generally remained

One can take that as a concession to the mood. She is irritable like rarely. When the Union parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus accused the federal states of “small states” in terms of vacation regulations, his Kiel party friend Daniel Günther hissed back that it was “stupid talk”.

Even Merkel would be willing to lift the ban on accommodation. When half of the republic becomes a risk zone – the Sauerlandidyll Olpe was added on Wednesday – the differentiation by postcode hardly makes any sense. And acceptance, as you can see in the Chancellery, is ultimately more important than one or the other infection from a vacationer.

But several countries wanted to insist on the travel regulation. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s head of government Manuela Schwesig (SPD) has been insisting for days that her extra tough regulation had kept the virus away from the Baltic Sea and the lake district. Even the state government is no longer comfortable with the strictness. Last Sunday, she quietly changed her ordinance: Anyone visiting the family, wanting to get married or claiming the “fulfillment of a moral obligation” is exempt from quarantine.