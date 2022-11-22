They say that man is the only animal that stumbles twice on the same stone and it seems that we strive to prove it every time we can.

The fashion industry, from the production of the fabric to its use, is the second most polluting in the world after oil. It is also the second country that provides the most employment after agriculture, with 9.3% of the planet’s population. Many times not in the best conditions.

Environmental problems range from the overexploitation of resources such as water, to soil contamination and greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, the indiscriminate dumping of dyes and other toxins and the release of microfibers during washing contaminate the water. Thus, more than a million tons of waste arrive each year from textile landfills, contaminating the soil and releasing gases into the atmosphere.

Currently, a large amount of resources and efforts are devoted to developing a textile recycling industry that minimizes all these damages. And although great advances have been made, this work has generated a negative social impact on workers. So, it is worth asking: if we are generating a practically new industry, couldn’t we take its social impact into account?

If the circular economy is to be considered a role model, companies and policy makers need to consider its social impact

The city of Panipat, in India, has become the center for the country’s recycling sector. This currently employs some 20,000 people, and generates more than 62 million euros in annual revenue. But while Panipat can help manage the planet’s waste, its social impact leaves much to be desired.

According to the study The social impact of the circular economy in the value chain textile, The recycling industry of three countries: India, Spain and the Netherlands, seems to follow the linear structure of the fashion sector in terms of behaviors and practices. In this, the same imbalances and social inequalities that we see throughout the chain today continue to be reproduced.

Despite being the backbone of the recycling value chain in India, textile waste workers/recyclers are often disorganized, rightsless, voiceless, and mostly poor. In addition, they carry out their work with a high level of informality and unregulated forms of employment. “Most of these companies operate in sweatshop conditions. Employees are forced to subsist on very low wages and work in an environment plagued by serious occupational hazards. Likewise, the use of child labor is common,” the document records.

Once again, the social dimension has been defined mainly by the number of jobs created, without considering the type of work, its quality or the potential impacts between different types of wage earners.

The study addresses the impact on society of the different circular strategies implemented in this sector and develops a novel evaluation framework: the SIAF-CE⚥ flower, where each layer of petals represents a social dimension and each of them represents an indicator. .

La Flor SIAF-CE⚥, is a tool that allows delimiting the social impacts of circular economy strategies in the textile production industry. Lis Suarez-Visbal

This is a first attempt to generate a social impact assessment framework for circularity, including worker perspectives on issues such as gender inequality, inclusion and just transition. The tool measures 15 composite indicators and works on the dimensions of job quality (orange), well-being and livelihoods (pink) and gender equality and inclusion (purple).

The objective of this tool is to document and monitor the development of different circular jobs and identify measures to improve the quality of life of workers in this sector. All of this is done through a process of collecting data from workers disaggregated by gender.

With a sample of more than 100 workers surveyed and 40 managers interviewed in India, the social impact that each link in the recycling value chain has on these people has been determined. Among their conclusions, they highlight that the working conditions of women workers in this sector are significantly worse than those of their male counterparts for the same position.

Informality is critically high for repair and resale workers where the level of informality and low income are recurrent, as well as less access to financial assets. In this way, the report is able to identify the most vulnerable groups, the most exposed being informal migrant workers active in resale and recycling.

These findings show the need for a just and inclusive transition to the circular economy. If this new economic and social model is to be considered as a benchmark to follow, companies and policy makers must work hand in hand to establish a definition of the social impact that this generates.

Applying the framework proposed by the report is a first step and an opportunity to avoid repeating the same injustices that led us, not so long ago, to disaster and Shame on the Rana Plaza sinking.

