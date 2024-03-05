While things are rumbling in the background at Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen continues where he left off: dominating F1. During the season opener in Bahrain, Verstappen had no children in the competition. Based on the first race, Toto Wolff determines that Verstappen can win every race this year. The driver himself looks at this differently, but more about that later.

Let's see what we have to deal with this weekend. The Saudi Arabia GP will also be held on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in 2024. The fast street circuit has been on the calendar since 2021. The straights and high-speed bends with concrete walls along them ensure that the drivers eliminate themselves at the slightest mistake. Just think back to Verstappen's qualifying round in 2021.

What should I know about the 2024 Saudi Arabia GP?

Just like last week, the schedule is moved forward one day due to Ramadan. That is why we do the first two training sessions on Thursday, the third free training session and qualifying on Friday and the race is on Saturday. The start times of this weekend's various F1 sessions can be found at the bottom of this message.

D The track with the most bends, although you can question whether the majority of them are bends | Photo: © Mercedes

The first two years of the Saudi Arabian GP produced spectacular races. In 2021, Jeddah was the stage for the penultimate battle in the war between Verstappen and Hamilton. You probably remember the moment when Hamilton rear-ended Verstappen. A year later, Verstappen and Leclerc fought to the finish. Last year the race was a bit disappointing. Pérez won, Verstappen started from P15 after bad luck in qualifying and advanced to P2.

Who has a lot at stake?

It is therefore important for Red Bull Racing to put things in order off the track. It is not a given that Verstappen's RB20 is again much faster than the rest here. The characteristics of the circuit in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia “could not be further apart”, writes Pirelli. It may be that the 'smooth surface' in Jeddah, the RB20, is not like that.

If Red Bull does indeed score less, there are plenty of hijackers on the coast. In the first race, Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren seemed fairly evenly matched with Ferrari as the winner. Also for these teams, their previous performance does not have to be a prediction for the performance in Saudi Arabia. Who knows, Aston Martin, Sauber, Haas or the Racing Bulls could still join the top teams.

For whom perhaps the most is at stake is Alpine. Gasly and Ocon qualified last in Bahrain and finished seventeenth and eighteenth a day later. It is important for Alpine to strike back in Saudi Arabia. Earlier, technical director Matt Harman and the head of aerodynamics, South African Dirk de Beer, resigned. Joe Burnell, Ciaron Pilbeam and David Wheater have been appointed as replacements. After the changes, Alpine cannot afford to lose any more prominent employees.

What does Max Verstappen say?

'The Jeddah circuit is special because it is a very long street circuit, with almost only fast corners and long straights. It will be very fast there and it will be important to go around without errors,” says Verstappen Verstappen.com.

At the press conference after the Bahrain GP, ​​Verstappen says that he thinks it will be more difficult in Jeddah: 'It is a completely different track layout [met] many more high speed turns. The asphalt is of course completely different from what it is here so there is less wear and tear. That will probably help other teams compared to us. It always seems better for us to have these types of jobs, so I don't expect it to be easy.”

What's the weather like in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia?

Just like last week, we should of course not expect downpours. The weather conditions are even very similar to those in Bahrain. It is dry, but the teams have to take the wind into account again. As strong as the wind blew in Bahrain, the breeze will not be so strong in Jeddah. The highest expected wind speed is 30 km/h, while an additional 10 km/h was measured last week.

What time does F1 start in Saudi Arabia?

Thursday March 7

1st free practice: 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM

2nd free practice: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Friday March 8

3rd free practice: 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Qualification: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Saturday March 9

Race: 6:00 PM