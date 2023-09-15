The European F1 season is over. F1 will stay in Asia for the next three races. The first date takes place in Singapore. After this we travel to Japan and Qatar. But first the Singapore GP, starting with this first free practice. There is action on the track at any time during the session.

In the preview of this race weekend you have already read that the layout of the street circuit in Singapore has been adjusted. At the end of the lap, the section under the stands is replaced by a straight section. The FIA ​​hopes that this section without bends will allow for better overtaking. But the adjustment has even more influence.

The straight section cools the tires and makes much of the data from previous years less valuable. New information must therefore be obtained. You can only win that by driving many laps. In addition, the junior classes and the Porsche Supercup have remained at home. This ensures that there is not as much rubber on the track as there would otherwise be. The rubber now has to be laid down by the F1 drivers themselves.

Several drivers make mistakes

During those many laps things sometimes go wrong. In the first corner, Pérez, Norris, Alonso and Sainz, among others, brake too late. Fortunately for these drivers, the run-off lane is long enough to return to the track without damage. Conveniently enough, all the cars stay away from the wall, too rookies Piastri, Sargeant and Lawson.

It’s not called practice for nothing! Alonso, Norris, and Perez all exploring the limits around this tight Marina Bay circuit 👀#F1 #SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/XA8PzBMa3L — Formula 1 (@F1) September 15, 2023

Verstappen encounters another monitor lizard

In 2016, Verstappen encountered a ‘gigantic monitor lizard’ during the third free practice session. This year too, a reptile walks across the track. “It’s a smaller one this time,” says Verstappen, to which his engineer responds by wondering whether this is the child of ‘Godzilla’. “I mean, that would make sense,” Verstappen reports. Later in the session another monitor lizard walks over. Or would it have been the same twice?

📻 Max: “There’s a lizard again on the track. It’s a smaller one this time!” 📻 GP: “Okay understood. Maybe Godzilla had a kid” 😂🤣#F1 #SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/xngLSJ648r — Formula 1 (@F1) September 15, 2023

With a few minutes to go, reptile number three shows up. We’re no experts on animals, but walking around freely near F1 cars doesn’t seem very practical to us. Verstappen thinks the same way. ‘Can’t the marshals keep an eye on these animals? Jesus Christ,” says Verstappen. So the track is not only busy with cars, but also with animals.

Results of the first free practice for the Singapore GP 2023

Leclerc Sainz Verstappen Norris Russell Hamilton Pérez Alonso Tsunoda Ocon Stroll Gasly Albon Bottas Magnussen Lawson Hulkenberg Zhou Piastri Sargeant

What time does F1 start in Singapore?

Friday

2nd free practice: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Saturday

3rd free practice: 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Qualification: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Sunday

Race: 2:00 PM