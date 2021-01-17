Filomena has dyed all of Spain white. And this situation has not only brought multiple disorders in which mobility is concerned, but now there is also the damage that can cause sight. And it is that according to the director of the School RACE of conduction, Ernesto Nava, the conditions in which many roads are currently due to ice and snow mean that “we have to exercise extreme caution at the wheel, taking a panoramic view of driving, anticipating gestures and wearing sunglasses to avoid glare”.

For his part, the training delegate of Alain Afflelou and doctor in Optics, Optometry and Vision, Mariano gonzalez, noted that snow can cause a drastic increase in the amount of reflected light (both from snow and ice, if any), resulting in the need to blink more often and more visual disturbances due to glare . The use of sunglasses in these environments is essential and polarized lenses especially reduce this reflected light, although if we go through areas with ice sheets we should avoid wearing polarized glasses because as they reduce reflected light they can prevent us from detecting these plates. On the other hand, when driving it is important that our vision is as clear as possible since, when driving in these situations, reaction time is critical and it can be seen reduced if we see blurry.

In this sense, it warns that, when traveling by car, not only the driver can be affected by glare, but it is important that the little ones also protect themselves, since these annoyances also occur doing other activities such as walking on the snow or look at the landscape through the window. In addition, we usually go with high heating and this is usually accompanied by a greater sensation of dry eye, for which it will come in handy. have a good artificial tear that helps alleviate these discomforts.